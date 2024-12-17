Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/16/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 players for games played December 9-14, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 22, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Samantha Coble, Steinbrenner
Coble finished with 26 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals in a 86-18 win over King on December 11.
Jaslyn Easley, Bell Creek Academy
Easley finished with a game-high 22 points in a 76-46 win over Winthrop College Preparatory Academy on December 13.
Briana Gill-Guyette, Sumner
Gill-Guyette finished with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 steals in a 51-5 win over Gaither on December 11.
Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale
Mengel finished with 27 points, 3 assists, and 3 steals in a 62-55 win over Sickles on December 11.
Izellah Kendrick, Bloomingdale
Kendrick finished with 17 points and 6 rebounds in a 68-30 win over East Bay on December 10.
Hailey Scott, Academy of the Holy Names
Scott finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds in a 56-43 loss to Keswick Christian on December 10.
Kelsey Sharpe, Sickles
Sharpe finished just shy of a triple-double (21 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists) in a 57-53 loss to Steinbrenner on December 13.
Jadyn Watts, Sickles
Watts finished with a double-double (32 points and 10 rebounds) in a 62-55 loss to Bloomingdale on December 11.
