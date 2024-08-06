Vote: Who is the Top Central Florida Kicker heading into the 2024 football season?
Sports fans may look at kicker as the loneliest position on a football team, but they often inspire and unite teammates with their long kickoffs, consistent PATs and thrilling game-winning field goals.
With regular-season kickoff just weeks away, there is no shortage of great kickers in Central Florida in 2024. Some have even received national recognition going into this fall.
We looked at schools in multiple counties in Central Florida and came up with 20 kickers to watch this year.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.- SBLive Sports
Voting will conclude on Aug. 31, 2024. Without further ado, here they are:
Trey Butkowski, Lake Nona, Class of 2025: Five-star kicker is ranked ninth in the Kohl’s Professional Camps 2025 National Kicker Rankings after recording 37 points (25 PATs, four field goals) for the Lions in 2023. He has an offer from Arkansas State.
Marcus Trout, Cocoa, Class of 2025:Rising senior, who is ranked No. 64 in the Kohl’s Professional Camps 2025 National Kicker Rankings after recording 49 points (37 PATs, four field goals) for Holy Trinity Episcopal last season, has taken his considerable talents to national power Cocoa. He had an astounding 34 touchbacks in 2023.
Dean Roberts, Titusville, Class of 2025: Brevard County kicking star was recognized in the Kohl’s Professional Camps 2025 National Kicker Rankings after recording an impressive 56 points (41 PATs, five goals) for the Terriers in 2023, leading the squad to the state playoffs. He had 15 touchbacks, pinning opponents back time and again.
Owen Baylor, University High (Orange City), Class of 2025: Volusia County kicking standout (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) was recognized in the Kohl’s Professional Camps 2025 National Kicker Rankings after recording 55 points (46 PATs, three field goals) and leading the Titans to the state playoffs last year. He has an offer from St. Andrew’s University in North Carolina.
Adrian Gonzalez, Kissimmee Osceola, Class of 2025: Superb Osceola County kicker, who was recognized in the Kohl’s Professional Camps 2025 National Kicker Rankings after recording 54 points (39 PATs, five goals) for St. Cloud in 2023, has taken his talents to state power Osceola. He had an impressive 20 touchbacks last year for the Bulldogs, becoming one of the team’s most lethal weapons.
Christian Baez, DeLand, Class of 2027: One of the most promising rising sophomores in the state recorded a Central Florida-high 67 points (58 PATs, three field goals) in 2023 for the Bulldogs, who made the Class 4S state semifinals.
Liam Allen, Seminole High, Class of 2025: One of the state’s best rising junior kicking specialists (6-4, 175) recorded 62 points (50 PATs, four field goals) for the state power Seminoles last year, helping them make the state playoffs.
Blake Bolger, Boone High, Class of 2025: Exceptional Orange County kicker recorded an impressive 60 points (42 PATs, six field goals) for the Braves in 2023, helping them advance to the state playoffs.
Luke Shale, Lake Mary, Class of 2025: A model of consistency, the rising senior recorded 59 points (56 PATs, one field goal) last year, helping the Rams make the state playoffs. He was one of the state leaders in PATs.
Braedyn White, Foundation Academy, Class of 2025: Orange County private school star and 4-star kicker recorded 56 points (53 PATs, one field goal) in 2023 for the Lions, who powered to a 7-3 record. He had seven touchbacks.
Liam Henderson, Leesburg, Class of 2026: Lake County star and one of the state’s best rising junior kickers recorded 54 points on all PATs in helping the Yellow Jackets race to the state playoffs in 2023. He came in first in this summer’s kickoff competition at the Florida International University camp, booming a 72-yarder.
Logan Proth, Oviedo High, Class of 2025: Unique two-way athlete excels at linebacker and on special teams, recording 49 points (46 PATs, one field) in 2023 for the Lions, who made the state playoffs.
Santiago Suarez, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2025: Strong, physical kicker (5-10, 230) recorded 48 points (42 PATs, two field goals) for the Royals in 2023. TFA is expected to make a run for a state championship this season.
Taylor Domres, Tohopekaliga, Class of 2025: Powerful Osceola County kicker (6-2, 170) recorded 43 points (40 PATs, one field goal) last year for the Tigers.
Will Stewart, Melbourne Central Catholic, Class of 2026: Brevard County rising junior recorded 42 points (39 PATs, one field goal) in leading the Hustlers to the state playoffs last year. He boomed five touchbacks.
Chase Karpowich, Eau Gallie, Class of 2025: Solid Space Coast kicker has taken his talents to Eau Gallie after recording 39 points (24 PATs, five field goals) for rival Merritt Island last year.
Braydon Marson, Heritage (Palm Bay), Class of 2025: Former Indian River County kicking standout (6-3, 180) and multi-position athlete has taken his talents to Heritage after recording 36 points (30 points, two field goals) for Vero Beach last year, leading them to the state playoffs. He has an offer from Orange Coast College in California.
Ryan Marshall, Sebastian River, Class of 2026: Rising junior kicked well for the Sharks in 2023, recording 35 points (23 PATs, four field goals). He made the All-State Sunshine State Athletic Association (SSAA) Atlantic Team last season.
Gavin Zinnert, Hagerty, Class of 2025: One of Seminole County’s better kickers recorded 33 points (27 PATs, two field goals) last year for the Huskies.
Adam El baraka, Kissimmee Osceola, Class of 2025: Consistent kicker recorded 28 points (25 PATs, one field goal) for the Kowboys in 2023, helping them make the state playoffs.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App