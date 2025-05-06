Vote: Who is the top returning boys basketball point guard in Florida for 2025-2026?
High School on SI Florida is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be the top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Florida high school basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Sunshine State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting point guards making names for themselves putting up efficient numbers
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 1st at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Boys Basketball Point Guard in the state of Florida
Kayden Allen, Montverde Academy
The 6'5 junior guard averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Eagles this season where they reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament before their season came to an end against Dynamic Prep (Texas) on April 2.
Tai Bell, Mater Lakes Academy
Tai is the son of former NBA veteran Raja Bell is a pass-first point guard who scored on all three levels as a freshman this season for the Bears. Bell averaged 25.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.8 steals per game this season.
Skoot Donald, Tampa Catholic
The 6'1 sophomore guard averaged 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this past season for the Crusaders after spending his freshman season at Tampa Bay Tech.
Mason Fuentes, Riviera Prep
The 6'2 junior guard averaged 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Bulldogs where they won their third consecutive state title back in March. He holds offers from schools such as Albany, Jacksonville, Oklahoma State, Radford, Stetson, South Florida, Toledo, and several mid-major programs expressing some interest
Johnny Lackaff, Sarasota
The 6'2 sophomore point guard is coming off an impressive season for the Sailors where he averaged 21.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season.
Toby Lane, Santa Fe Catholic
The 5'8 junior guard averaged 13.0 points and 6.0 assists per game for the Class 2A runners-up. Lane is a pest on the defensive end as well as not backing down on the offensive attack, as he plays bigger than his size indicates.
Jasen Lopez, Chaminade-Madonna
The 5'11 junior guard is a two-sport athlete, where he is a standout on the football field where he is receiving several Power 4 offers. Lopez averaged 25.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Lions this season.
Nathaniel Perry, Matanzas
The 6'1 junior guard averaged 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the Pirates this season.
Evan Roberts, Zephyrhills Christian Academy
The 6'1 junior guard has burst onto the scene with his recruitment stock rising as he currently holds offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Stetson, Tennessee State, and several others.
Drake "DJ" Sandi, St. Thomas Aquinas
The 6'2 junior guard averaged 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game for the Raiders winning the Class 6A Championship marking their first state title since 2001 and second overall.
