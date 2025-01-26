Vote: Who is the top returning Florida Girls Flag Football Quarterback for 2025?
When it comes to flag football, the quarterback position is arguably the most important position on the field, just like in 11-on-11 tackle ball.
In mid-February, girls flag football starts up in the Sunshine State and a lot of the top talent in the country resides out of Florida.
We went ahead and compiled a list of who we think are the top returning quarterback candidates based on last year's statistics. We ask you the fan to take a look at our list of 20 passers and give us your vote on who you think the top returning signal caller in the state of Florida for 2025.
Voting concludes February 16, at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominees:
Haidyn Spano, Robinson
The junior signal caller last season ended up throwing for over 4,000 yards, 84 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Incredible numbers for the Knights en route to the 1A state title.
Ava Alvarez, Miami Palmetto
Now maybe Alvarez's numbers aren't right there with some of the other passers on this list, but she's a born winner. The Panthers' signal caller threw for over 2,500 yards and nearly 50 touchdowns in leading Miami Palmetto to the Class 2A state crown last season.
Adrienne Rivera, Fort Pierce Central
Rivera set school records this past spring for the Cobras, with the quarterback completing 364-of-545 passes for 4,595 yards and 60 touchdowns.
Gabby Werr, Alonso
In her first season starting for the Ravens, the quarterback was superb and ended 2024 throwing for 3,474 and 59 touchdowns.
Amaya Pablo, Pace
Helping lead the Patriots to Tampa and the Class 2A state semifinals, Pablo was terrific all the way through. The signal caller finished the season completing 437-of-595 passes for 4,561 yards and 61 touchdowns.
Ava Wotipka, Somerset Academy-Canyons
Not many put up the kind of numbers Wotipka last 2024 season. The Cougars' quarterback threw for 2,910 yards, 58 touchdowns and then rushed for 1,225 and scored 10 times on the ground.
KK Ramsey, Steinbrenner
There's no denying the talent of the Warriors' sophomore quarterback, especially with the stats she put up last season. Ramsey threw for 2,894 yards, 37 touchdowns and on the ground rushed for 1,240 and scored 24 times in 2024.
Ava Rivera, Pembroke Pines Charter
In leading the Jaguars to states, Rivera had a big season as a junior. Rivera ended up throwing for 4,424 yards and 61 touchdowns.
Jerniyah Fowles, Homestead
Fowles led Homestead to their best finish in program history after throwing for 3,349 yards and 49 touchdowns. Also rushed for over 250 and scored six touchdowns.
Jasmine Cross, Fletcher
Last season for Fletcher, Cross had herself a solid campaign throwing the rock. Now a senior, Cross in 2025 threw for 2,834 yards and 45 touchdowns for the Senators.
Paige Bressman, Jensen Beach
Another quarterback that had herself a huge 2024 campaign was Bressman for the Falcons, Bressman ended the campaign throwing for 3,526 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Robyn Cantwell, Keswick Christian
Cantwell was sensational for the Crusaders last spring, throwing for 2,301 yards and 40 touchdowns. On the ground, Cantwell rushed for 1,028 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Mary Quinones, Southridge
The Spartans had one of the top teams out of South Florida last season and some of that thanks goes to the play at quarterback by Quinones. Last season, Quinones completed 259 passes for 2,863 yards and 47 scores.
Peyton Dison, Lecanto
Through the air or on the ground, Dison was a threat to score for the Panthers. Dison led Lecanto to their best finish in program history in 2024 after throwing for 2,789 yards and 51 touchdowns. Also rushed for over 900 and scored nine touchdowns.
Jordana Weil, Park Vista
Down in South Florida, Weil had herself a tremendous 204 campaign and completed 408-of-595 passes for 4,092 yards and 61 touchdowns.
Diaris Morales, Choctawhatchee
Another talented passer out of the Florida Panhandle was Morales, who led the Indians to the state semifinals last season. The quarterback threw for 2,583 yards and 39 touchdowns last season.
Fabi Kreubel, Horizon
Among the freshman of a year ago, Kreubel came onto the scene and was superb for the Hawks. The quarterback finished throwing for 1,724 yards, 27 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Martha Edwards, Harmony
When it came to Central Florida signal callers, Edwards led the way across the region. Edwards finished throwing for 3,224 yards and 46 touchdowns.
Emma Corr, New Smyrna Beach
Corr did a lot of her damage on the ground offensively for the Barracudas, rushing for 1,528 yards on 191 attempts and scored seven touchdowns.
Brooke Eriksson, Spanish River
Flying under the radar among the talented crop of sophomore passers was Eriksson, who finished 2024 throwing for 3,679 and 54 touchdowns.
