Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Florida Girls Offensive Flag Football Player For 2025?
Don't look now, but just because there's no high school football doesn't mean the pigskin isn't getting thrown around in the winter-spring.
In mid-February, girls flag football starts up in the Sunshine State and a lot of the top talent in the country resides out of Florida.
We went ahead and compiled a list of who we think are the top returning offensive players candidates best on last year's statistics. We ask you the fan to take a look at our list of 25 athletes and give us your vote on who you think the top returning player in the state of Florida for 2025.
Voting concludes February 16, at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Haidyn Spano, ATH, Robinson
The junior signal caller last season ended up throwing for over 4,000 yards, 84 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Incredible numbers for the Knights en route to the 1A state title. Spano made defense full-time as well and made 58 flag pulls and picked off seven passes on defense.
Ava Alvarez, QB, Miami Palmetto
Now maybe Alvarez's numbers aren't right there with some of the other passers on this list, but she's a born winner. The Panthers' signal caller threw for over 2,500 yards and nearly 50 touchdowns in leading Miami Palmetto to the Class 2A state crown last season.
Adrienne Rivera, QB, Fort Pierce Central
Rivera set school records this past spring for the Cobras, with the quarterback completing 364-of-545 passes for 4,595 yards and 60 touchdowns.
Makenna Sturgis, WR, Alonso
There are not many receivers built like Sturgis when it comes to making plays all over the field. The junior wide out, who also plays softball, hauled in 79 passes for 1,395 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Gabby Werr, QB, Alonso
In her first season starting for the Ravens, the quarterback was superb and ended 2024 throwing for 3,474 and 59 touchdowns.
Amaya Pablo, QB, Pace
Helping lead the Patriots to Tampa and the Class 2A state semifinals, Pablo was terrific all the way through. The signal caller finished the season completing 437-of-595 passes for 4,561 yards and 61 touchdowns.
Kenna Pacitti, WR, Pace
Pablo wasn't the only underclassman making plays for the Patriots. PPacitti was Pablo's top target and accounted for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Ava Wotipka, QB, Somerset Academy-Canyons
Not many put up the kind of numbers Wotipka last 2024 season. The Cougars' quarterback threw for 2,910 yards, 58 touchdowns and then rushed for 1,225 and scored 10 times on the ground.
KK Ramsey, QB, Steinbrenner
There's no denying the talent of the Warriors' sophomore quarterback, especially with the stats she put up last season. Ramsey threw for 2,894 yards, 37 touchdowns and on the ground rushed for 1,240 and scored 24 times in 2024.
Ava Rivera, QB, Pembroke Pines Charter
In leading the Jaguars to states, Rivera had a big season as a junior. Rivera ended up throwing for 4,424 yards and 61 touchdowns.
Jocelyn Garcia, WR, Pembroke Pines Charter
Garcia was Rivera's favorite target through the air, catching 92 passes for 1,222 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Madison Ojeda, WR, Pembroke Pines Charter
Rivera has another of her top targets returning out wide in Ojeda, who finished the season hauling in 67 passes for 1,133 yards and scoring 21 touchdowns.
Liani Gil, ATH, Oxbridge Academy
The Oxbridge Academy athlete was terrific in multiple facets, as Gil ended up rushing for 1,691 yards and found the endzone 10 times.
Jerniyah Fowles, QB, Homestead
Fowles led Homestead to their best finish in program history after throwing for 3,349 yards and 49 touchdowns. Also rushed for over 250 and scored six touchdowns.
Paige Bressman, QB, Jensen Beach
Another quarterback that had herself a huge 2024 campaign was Bressman for the Falcons, Bressman ended the campaign throwing for 3,526 yards and 44 touchdowns.
Natalie Busch, WR, Navarre
No receiver in the state last season caught more passes than Busch of the Raiders. The Navarre stud caught 126 passes for 1,445 yards and 33 touchdowns. Not too shabby.
Kyah Vance, WR, Lennard
The Longhorns go-to-wide receiver was Vance through the air as Vance ended 2024 hauling in 112 passes for 1,255 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Sydney Elizondo, WR, Lennard
Lennard's sophomore sensation of a year ago made plenty of big plays for the Class 2A runner-ups as Elizondo finished catching 97 passes for 1,045 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.
Robyn Cantwell, QB, Keswick Christian
Cantwell was sensational for the Crusaders last spring, throwing for 2,301 yards and 40 touchdowns. On the ground, Cantwell rushed for 1,028 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Peyton Dison, QB, Lecanto
Through the air or on the ground, Dison was a threat to score for the Panthers. Dison led Lecanto to their best finish in program history in 2024 after throwing for 2,789 yards and 51 touchdowns. Also rushed for over 900 and scored nine touchdowns.
Jordana Weil, QB, Park Vista
Down in South Florida, Weil had herself a tremendous 204 campaign and completed 408-of-595 passes for 4,092 yards and 61 touchdowns.
Fabi Kreubel, QB, Horizon
Among the freshman of a year ago, Kreubel came onto the scene and was superb for the Hawks. The quarterback finished throwing for 1,724 yards, 27 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Isabella Rein, WR, Tampa Catholic
Rein is back for her sophomore season with the Crusaders after a strong 2024 campaign in which she caught 75 passes for 961 yards and nine touchdowns.
Martha Edwards, QB, Harmony
When it came to Central Florida signal callers, Edwards led the way across the region. Edwards finished throwing for 3,224 yards and 46 touchdowns.
Emma Corr, QB, New Smyrna Beach
Corr did a lot of her damage on the ground offensively for the Barracudas, rushing for 1,528 yards on 191 attempts and scored seven touchdowns.
