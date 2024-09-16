Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Central Florida high school football Player of the Week? (9/16/2024)
Week 4 of the 2024 Central Florida high school football season produced some highlight-reel performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 28 athletes for games played Sept. 12-14.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote below for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamarion Robinson of Oconee.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jaquail Smith, ATH, Jones High School
Stellar senior ran for more than 160 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers past rival Edgewater, 31-21.
Ja’Torian “Duke” Mack, DB/MLB, Edgewater
Super senior recorded an 81-yard scoop-and-score on a fumble in a 31-21 loss to Jones.
Xavier Tucker, WR, Seminole
Senior caught a 17-yard TD pass with 13 seconds left to rally the Seminoles past Monarch (Coconut Creek), 30-26.
Rasheem Turner Jr., MLB, Seminole
Junior made a whopping 10 tackles, six solo, and one sack in a win against Monarch.
Amar’e Johnson, RB, Bishop Moore
Junior rushed 24 times for 101 yards and two TDs to guide the Hornets past Mount Dora, 27-14, in a Class 3A, District 6 game.
Jonathan Wilson, CB, Mount Dora
Senior had two tackles and returned a kickoff 76 yards for a TD in a loss to Bishop Moore.
Brian Dillard, QB, West Orange
Super sophomore playmaker was all over the place for the Warriors in a 24-17 win against Boone, recording more than 250 total yards passing, catching and receiving and two TDs.
Taj Jensen, MLB/TE, Boone
Senior recorded a 60-yard scoop-and-score for the Braves in a loss to West Orange.
David Gardner, OT/OT, Dr. Phillips
Senior turned in a stellar game up front for the Panthers, recording eight pancakes and no sacks allowed in a 21-7 victory against Ocoee.
Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola
UCF commit ran for more than 130 yards, including an 85-yard TD, to lead the Kowboys past Osceola County rival St. Cloud, 56-6.
Jakyri Watson, CB, Kissimmee Osceola
Junior returned a kickoff 99 yards for a TD in a win against St. Cloud.
Samari Chisholm, LB, Oviedo
Junior recorded six tackles, five solo, and two sacks and recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a TD to power the Lions past Lyman, 49-14, in a Seminole County game.
Chance Nixon, RB, Oviedo
Senior rushed for more than 110 yards and two TDs to lead the Lions past the Greyhounds.
Salomon Georges, QB, The First Academy (Orlando)
Star senior passed for 268 yards and three TDs and rushed seven times for 60 yards and a score to guide the Royals past Melbourne Central Catholic, 42-6.
Taihj Moore, RB, DeLand
Fantastic freshman ran for more than 120 yards and two TDs to power the Bulldogs past Appling County, Ga., 38-7.
Beechie Morris, University High (Orange City)
Senior rumbled for three TDs to march the Titans past Deltona, 47-7.
Tyson Davison, QB, Apopka
Junior threw two TD passes and accounted for three scores in all to lead the Blue Darters past West Port, 49-0.
Eshawn Sutton, WR/S, Winter Park
Dynamic junior ran for five TDs and totaled more than 190 yards rushing and 40 yards receiving to guide the Wildcats past Lake Nona, 45-16.
Nazir McMillan, QB, Evans
Junior passed for 237 yards and four TDs to lead the Trojans past Poinciana, 49-28.
Devontae Grant, CB/WR, Evans
Caught five passes for 108 yards and three TDs and recorded an interception to march the Trojans past Poinciana.
O’Shea Faison, RB/MLB, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Junior ran for four TDs to propel the Eagles past Lake Howell, 35-16.
Malik Holman, MLB/RB, South Lake
Junior rumbled for 105 yards and three TDs and had two tackles on defense to guide the Eagles past Davenport, 28-7.
Carson Cherry, QB/CB, The First Academy (Leesburg)
Senior passed for more than 190 yards and a TD and rushed for more than 100 yards in a 28-20 overtime win against Pierson Taylor.
Jamarion Stephens, ATH, Titusville
Senior ran for multiple TDs to power the Terriers past Viera, 35-14.
Xavier Lherisse, ATH, Eau Gallie
Star junior caught five passes for a whopping 130 yards and two TDs and had a pick-6 to propel the Commodores past Satellite, 33-3.
Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa
Star junior and Michigan commit passed for 364 yards and three TDs to lead the two-time defending state champ Tigers past Heritage, 39-13.
Courtland Campbell, FS/OLB, Merritt Island
Senior scored on a 30-yard scoop-and-score to lead the Mustangs past Palm Bay, 41-2.
Jordan Pidala, QB, Rockledge
Junior accounted for three TDs, two passing, to power the Raiders past Seabreeze, 35-7.