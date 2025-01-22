Vote: Who Should Be The Alabama High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (01/21/2025)
With another week of play under our belt, it is time to look at some of the standout high school boys basketball players from the state of Alabama last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 12-18.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tyler Robertson of Calhoun.
Here are the nominations. Voting closes on January 26 at 11:59 p.m.
Jayden Parks, Brantley
In three games last week Parks averaged just over 24 points per game. For the week, he finished with 17 combined rebounds, 17 assists, nine steals and three blocks. He also showed the ability to take good shots by averaging over 50 percent shooting from the field in two of the three games.
Joshua Parks III, Dallas County
In the loss to Southside, Parks finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. However, the senior rebounded in a tremendous way in the 49-44 win over Saint James. He finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists. This was also his tenth game of the season where he scored at least 30 points.
Tyler Robertson, Calhoun
In the first game of the week, Robertson finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his triple-double. He was also a force around the rim by blocking four shots. In the 91-74 win over Central, he scored 29 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and recorded six assists with one block.
Jayden Buckhannon, Abbeville Christian Academy
In the win over Crenshaw Christian Academy, Buckhannon finished with 33 points on 79 percent shooting from the field. He grabbed six boards and recorded four assists and six steals. In the second game of the week which was a 66-47 win over Macon-East Montgomery Academy, Buckhannon finished with 21 points with a 67 percent shooting percentage from the field. He also recorded seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Deshawn Hall, Valiant Cross Academy
The talented sophomore had three games last week where he scored over 20 points. He averaged 22 points per game while also averaging 73 percent shooting from the field. He recorded a double-double in all three games from his tremendous rebounding effort. He grabbed 39 rebounds combined in the three games while also finishing with 10 assists, 11 steals and 16 blocks.
Danilo Stojakovic, Tuscaloosa Academy
The senior forward had two games where he scored at least 30 points last week. In the win over Isabella, Stojakovic finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. In the win over Oak Grove (Bessemer, AL), he finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, six steals and two blocks.
Frisco Robertson, Wadley
Robertson had two exceptional games on the offensive end of the court last week. In the win over Woodland, he finished with 26 points, four rebounds, two assists and 10 steals. The game to Handley did not go the Bulldogs' way, but Robertson did score 28 points. He also finished with 11 rebounds and two assists.