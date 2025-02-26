High School

Vote: Who Should Be The Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (2/26/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 2 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

The ball gets past Melbourne’s Bryson Ayala and Shane Patrick of Merritt Island is safe at second during a game last season. Patrick last week pitched a three-hit shutout through 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking only three, in a 3-0 victory against Melbourne. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
Central Florida high school baseball players continue to excel at the plate and on the mound as the 2025 season gets into full swing.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for games played Feb. 17-22, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 10-15, 2025: Viera P/1B Brennan Confreda.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Oscar Fernandez, RHP, Windermere High

Fantastic freshman hurled a one-hitter through five innings to pick up the win in a 13-6 victory against Bishop Moore.

Elijah Buffaloe, SS, Timber Creek

Senior went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI to power the Wolves past Dr. Phillips, 6-3.

Alex Pantoja, LHP/1B/OF, Hagerty

Senior pitched a one-hit shutout through 6 1/3 innings to lead the Huskies past Winter Springs, 1-0.

Angel Medina, 3B/1B/RHP, Harmony

Junior went 3-for-3 with a double, one run scored and three RBI to guide the Longhorns past South Dade, 10-4.

Kyle Hopper, P, The First Academy (Orlando)

The 6-foot-4 senior pitched a one-hit shutout through five innings, striking out seven and walking none, to march the Royals past Windermere Prep, 12-0.

Michael Senay, RHP/OF, East River

The 6-2, 200-pound senior pitched a no-hitter through 6 1/3 innings, striking out 15 and walking one, to guide the Falcons past Lake Minneola, 3-0.

Andrew Walker, INF/C/OF, Eustis

Senior went 2-for-3 with one run scored and two RBI to power the Panthers past Umatilla, 7-2.

Justin Cronin, INF, Spruce Creek

Star sophomore went 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBI in guiding the Hawks past Flagler Palm Coast, 17-0.

Jayden Calamonico, INF/RHP, New Smyrna Beach

Senior went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and two RBI to propel the Barracudas past Taylor, 9-3.

Brody Vogel, 2B/SS/OF, Viera

Super sophomore went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI to lift the Hawks past Titusville, 13-1.

Shane Patrick, P/INF, Merritt Island

Star senior pitched a three-hit shutout through 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking only three, in a 3-0 victory against Melbourne.

Cole Carroll, INF/P, Melbourne Central Catholic

Junior came on in relief and pitched a no-hitter through two innings to pick up the win and lift the Hustlers past Rockledge, 2-1, in eight innings.

Sebastian Dimitroff, RHP/UTIL, Vero Beach

Talented junior hurled a two-hit shutout through six innings, striking out nine and walking none, in a 2-0 win against Merritt Island,

Caden Freedman, P, St. Edward’s

Fantastic freshman pitched a one-hitter, striking out 14 and walking only one, to lead the Sharks past Berean Christian, 10-1. He also went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI.

