Vote: Who Should Be The Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (2/26/2025)
Central Florida high school baseball players continue to excel at the plate and on the mound as the 2025 season gets into full swing.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 14 athletes for games played Feb. 17-22, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 10-15, 2025: Viera P/1B Brennan Confreda.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Oscar Fernandez, RHP, Windermere High
Fantastic freshman hurled a one-hitter through five innings to pick up the win in a 13-6 victory against Bishop Moore.
Elijah Buffaloe, SS, Timber Creek
Senior went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI to power the Wolves past Dr. Phillips, 6-3.
Alex Pantoja, LHP/1B/OF, Hagerty
Senior pitched a one-hit shutout through 6 1/3 innings to lead the Huskies past Winter Springs, 1-0.
Angel Medina, 3B/1B/RHP, Harmony
Junior went 3-for-3 with a double, one run scored and three RBI to guide the Longhorns past South Dade, 10-4.
Kyle Hopper, P, The First Academy (Orlando)
The 6-foot-4 senior pitched a one-hit shutout through five innings, striking out seven and walking none, to march the Royals past Windermere Prep, 12-0.
Michael Senay, RHP/OF, East River
The 6-2, 200-pound senior pitched a no-hitter through 6 1/3 innings, striking out 15 and walking one, to guide the Falcons past Lake Minneola, 3-0.
Andrew Walker, INF/C/OF, Eustis
Senior went 2-for-3 with one run scored and two RBI to power the Panthers past Umatilla, 7-2.
Justin Cronin, INF, Spruce Creek
Star sophomore went 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBI in guiding the Hawks past Flagler Palm Coast, 17-0.
Jayden Calamonico, INF/RHP, New Smyrna Beach
Senior went 2-for-3 with a double, one run scored and two RBI to propel the Barracudas past Taylor, 9-3.
Brody Vogel, 2B/SS/OF, Viera
Super sophomore went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI to lift the Hawks past Titusville, 13-1.
Shane Patrick, P/INF, Merritt Island
Star senior pitched a three-hit shutout through 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking only three, in a 3-0 victory against Melbourne.
Cole Carroll, INF/P, Melbourne Central Catholic
Junior came on in relief and pitched a no-hitter through two innings to pick up the win and lift the Hustlers past Rockledge, 2-1, in eight innings.
Sebastian Dimitroff, RHP/UTIL, Vero Beach
Talented junior hurled a two-hit shutout through six innings, striking out nine and walking none, in a 2-0 win against Merritt Island,
Caden Freedman, P, St. Edward’s
Fantastic freshman pitched a one-hitter, striking out 14 and walking only one, to lead the Sharks past Berean Christian, 10-1. He also went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com