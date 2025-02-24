Vote: Who Should Be The Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/24/2025)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players will be making their presence known in the Final Four this season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 15 athletes from regional semifinal and final games played Feb. 17 and 20, 2025, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Feb. 10-15, 2025: Lake Howell W/F Isaac Buckley.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
AJ Smith, SG, Windermere High
The 6-foot-4 senior scored 19 points, including two free throws with 2.1 seconds left, to guide the Wolverines past Oak Ridge, 62-58, in the Class 7A, Region 2 final.
Arosco “Trey” Dubois, SG, Evans
Star senior poured in 24 points to help march the Trojans past Edgewater, 77-72, in a five-overtime, Class 6A, Region 2 final thriller. He had 19 points in a 73-50 regional semifinal win against Bartow.
Darius Washington III, PG/SG/SF, Edgewater
The 6-3 senior recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists in a loss to Evans.
Jordan Pittman, PG, Seminole
Star senior erupted for 19 points, four rebounds, four steals, and three assists to lead the Seminoles past Apopka, 54-32, in the Class 7A, Region 1 final. He had 24 points, including three 3-pointers, four rebounds, three assists, and four steals in a 59-56 regional semifinal upset against top-seeded Creekside.
Xavier Campbell, UT, Leesburg
Sophomore scored 16 points to propel the Yellow Jackets past Lecanto, 61-46, in the Class 5A, Region 2 final.
Cornelius Hines, C, Eustis
The 6-7 senior recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added three blocks to power the Panthers past Port Orange Atlantic, 56-50, in the Class 4A, Region 2 final. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and two blocks in a 67-52 regional semifinal win against Santa Fe.
Jahi Bowden, SF, Apopka
Senior scored 17 points to propel the Blue Darters past Winter Park, 50-39, in a Class 7A regional semifinal.
Jordan Mason, PG/SG, Kissimmee Osceola
Junior combo guard recorded 22 points to lead the Kowboys past Tampa Plant, 75-66, in a Class 7A, Region 3 semifinal.
Isaac Buckley, W/F, Lake Howell
Junior erupted for 19 points and five rebounds to guide the Silverhawks past Ocala Forest, 42-31, in a Class 6A, Region 1 semifinal.
Jalen Reece, G, Oak Ridge
The LSU signee exploded for 31 points, including five 3-pointers, and 10 assists for a double-double and added three rebounds and five steals in a 91-65 regional semifinal victory against Wellington.
Jalen Brown, PG/SG, Leesburg
The senior combo guard scored 19 points to lead the Yellow Jackets past Wesley Chapel, 60-54, in a regional semifinal game.
Emmanuel Martin, F, Port Orange Atlantic
The 6-5 sophomore notched 10 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double to guide the Sharks past North Marion, 67-46, in a Class 4A regional semifinal.
Jack Kaley, SG, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Senior recorded 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and two rebounds to lead the Eagles past The First Academy (Orlando), 50-48, in a Class 2A regional semifinal game.
Max Simmons, SG, The First Academy (Orlando)
Junior notched 21 points, including six 3-pointers, six rebounds, two assists, and three steals in a loss to The Master’s Academy.
Julian DeClou, G/F, Central Florida Christian Academy
The 6-5 junior exploded for 22 points, including three 3-pointers, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in guiding the Eagles past Zephyrhills Christian Academy, 65-45, in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
