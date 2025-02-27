High School

Vote: Who Should Be The Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (2/272025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 1 of the 2025 season

Jeff Gardenour

Lake Brantley junior Lauren Compton pitched a one-hit shutout through four innings, striking out six and walking none, to lead the Patriots past Lyman, 15-0. She also went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Lake Brantley last year advanced to the Class 7A regional finals.
Lake Brantley junior Lauren Compton pitched a one-hit shutout through four innings, striking out six and walking none, to lead the Patriots past Lyman, 15-0. She also went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Lake Brantley last year advanced to the Class 7A regional finals. / Lake Brantley Softball

Central Florida high school softball players stepped to the plate in big-time fashion during opening week of the 2025 season.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played Feb. 17-22, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Adrianna Covino, UT, Eustis

Junior turned in a stellar performance by going 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBI to power the defending Class 4A state champ Panthers past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 15-3, in five innings.

Veronica Peterson, 2B/SS, East Ridge

Junior went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and four RBI to march the Knights past defending Class 7A state runner-up Seminole, 10-0, in five innings.

Lauren Compton, RHP, Lake Brantley

Junior pitched a one-hit shutout through four innings, striking out six and walking none, to lead the Patriots past Lyman, 15-0, in a Seminole County game. She also went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Lake Brantley last year advanced to the Class 7A regional finals.

Ana Roman, CF, Hagerty

Star senior went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and four RBI to guide the Huskes past crosstown rival Oviedo, 15-5, in 4 ½ innings.

Mackenzie Duncan, P/1B/DH, Horizon

Star senior pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout, striking out 14 and walking four, to lead the Hawks past Foundation Academy, 7-0. Horizon last year advanced to the Class 5A Final Four.

McKenna Hawley, P, Trinity Prep

Talented junior pitched a complete game, three-hitter, striking out a whopping 16 batters and walking only one, to march the Saints past Bishop Moore, 10-2, in a battle of Orange County private schools. Trinity Prep advanced to the Class 3A regional semifinals last year.

Colby Reish, UTIL, Montverde Academy

Junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBI to lead the defending Class 3A state champs past South Lake, 21-0, in four innings.

Jordan Stout, P, Eau Gallie

Talented junior went 2-for-2 with a home run, one run scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores past Harmony, 5-4, in eight innings in a battle of 2024 state playoff teams. Eau Gallie last year advanced to the Class 4A regional finals, while Harmony was a Class 7A regional quarterfinalist.

Layna Ayala, UTIL, Melbourne

Super sophomore went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and one RBI to power the Bulldogs past Rockledge, 12-2, in five innings. Mel-Hi last year advanced to the Class 6A regional finals.

Kiera Carow, P, Sebastian River

Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and one RBI to propel the Sharks past Treasure Coast, 5-2.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App

--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida