Vote: Who Should Be The Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? (2/272025)
Central Florida high school softball players stepped to the plate in big-time fashion during opening week of the 2025 season.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes for games played Feb. 17-22, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, March 2. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Adrianna Covino, UT, Eustis
Junior turned in a stellar performance by going 3-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and two RBI to power the defending Class 4A state champ Panthers past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 15-3, in five innings.
Veronica Peterson, 2B/SS, East Ridge
Junior went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and four RBI to march the Knights past defending Class 7A state runner-up Seminole, 10-0, in five innings.
Lauren Compton, RHP, Lake Brantley
Junior pitched a one-hit shutout through four innings, striking out six and walking none, to lead the Patriots past Lyman, 15-0, in a Seminole County game. She also went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Lake Brantley last year advanced to the Class 7A regional finals.
Ana Roman, CF, Hagerty
Star senior went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and four RBI to guide the Huskes past crosstown rival Oviedo, 15-5, in 4 ½ innings.
Mackenzie Duncan, P/1B/DH, Horizon
Star senior pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout, striking out 14 and walking four, to lead the Hawks past Foundation Academy, 7-0. Horizon last year advanced to the Class 5A Final Four.
McKenna Hawley, P, Trinity Prep
Talented junior pitched a complete game, three-hitter, striking out a whopping 16 batters and walking only one, to march the Saints past Bishop Moore, 10-2, in a battle of Orange County private schools. Trinity Prep advanced to the Class 3A regional semifinals last year.
Colby Reish, UTIL, Montverde Academy
Junior went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBI to lead the defending Class 3A state champs past South Lake, 21-0, in four innings.
Jordan Stout, P, Eau Gallie
Talented junior went 2-for-2 with a home run, one run scored and three RBI to propel the Commodores past Harmony, 5-4, in eight innings in a battle of 2024 state playoff teams. Eau Gallie last year advanced to the Class 4A regional finals, while Harmony was a Class 7A regional quarterfinalist.
Layna Ayala, UTIL, Melbourne
Super sophomore went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and one RBI to power the Bulldogs past Rockledge, 12-2, in five innings. Mel-Hi last year advanced to the Class 6A regional finals.
Kiera Carow, P, Sebastian River
Senior went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and one RBI to propel the Sharks past Treasure Coast, 5-2.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App
--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com