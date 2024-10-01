Vote: Who should be the Florida High School Athlete of the Week (10/1/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week for Sep. 23-28 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, October 6th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced in next week's poll. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.
THIS WEEK’S FLORIDA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here are this week's nominations.
Nino Joseph, Football, Lely
We had to put the top individual performance of the season on this list. Joseph ran wild in the Trojans' 90-56 victory over Barron Collier, carrying the ball 17 times for 423 yards and seven touchdowns.
Paul Berg, Football, Donahue Catholic
The junior running back had a huge night in the team's 40-26 victory over Babcock, with Berg rushing for 342 yards on 20 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
Lavonski Tubbs, Football, Ridge Community
Tubbs had his best game of the season in the Bolts’ 35-26 win over George Jenkins. The running back rushed for 322 yards on 36 touches and scored three touchdowns.
Jaquail Smith, Football, Jones
Smith didn't need many touches in the Fightin' Tigers 49-7 win over Auburndale to be effective. The running back rushed for 103 yards on nine carries and scored three times.
La’Darius Simmons, Football, Halifax Academy
The 6-foot-1, 187-pound quarterback blew up in a 55-24 victory over Taylor last week, completing 14-of-19 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns.
Dillon Rose-Bailey, Football, Wiregrass Ranch
Rose-Bailey had his most effective game as Bull yet in a 42-0 victory over Sunlake, completing 10-of-14 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
Elijah Nickerson, Football, Faith Christian
Having arguably the top performance out of Central Florida throwing the rock was Nickerson, who finished completing 7-of-10 passes for 213 yards and six touchdowns in a 55-0 rout of Windermere Prep.
Eddie Bohne, Football, Lake Highland Prep
In a 46-6 victory over Legacy Charter, Bohne carried the ball seven times for 135 yards (19.3 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.
Jordan Johnson, Football, Palm Beach Gardens
The sophomore quarterback had a strong outing in the Gators' 42-33 win over Seminole Ridge, accounting for 238 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Salomon Georges, Football, The First Academy
Georges has the Royals on a roll and continued their undefeated run in a 39-13 win over Orlando Christian Prep, completing 11-of-15 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns.
Brian Williams, Football, Barron Collier
On the other end of the 90-56 game against Lely was Barron Collier, whom put up some impressive offensive numbers, Williams finished accounting for 351 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns in the loss.
Wells Bettenhausen, Football, Walton
Does it get much more efficient at the quarterback position than Bettenhausen's performance against South Walton? The Braves' passer completed 14-of-18 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns in a 60-38 win over South Walton.
Ennio Yapoor, Football, Miami Norland
The dual-threat quarterback was on fire in the Vikings; 49-6 victory over Archbishop McCarthy, throwing for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Also added 23 yards rushing on the ground.
MaKael Williams, Football, Pace
Williams was another running back that put up some fantasy football-type numbers, with the sophomore rushing for 264 yards on 17 touches and scoring
Mason Williams, Football, Providence School
The senior quarterback had a huge night in the Stallions’ 51-34 victory over Master’s Academy, totaling 360 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns.
