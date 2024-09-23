Vote: Who should be the Florida High School Athlete of the Week (9/23/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Athlete of the Week for Sep. 16-21 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, September 29th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced in next week's poll. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.
THIS WEEK’S FLORIDA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here are this week's nominations.
Dereon Coleman, Football, Jones
Coleman went bonkers in the Fightin’ Tigers 34-28 victory over Kissimmee Osceola last week. The Miami (FL) commitment completed 23-of-35 passes for 488 yards and four touchdowns.
Sakib Muhammad, Football, South Plantation
Muhammad was solid in the Paladins 42-12 win over Coral Springs, with the senior completing 12-of-16 passes for 235 yards and five touchdowns.
Raszir Phelps, Football, Interlachen
Phelps only needed seven carries to churn out an impressive 171 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 48-0 rout of Bronson last week.
Arthur Lewis IV, Football, Bartram Trail
The junior sensation had another huge night, this time in a 45-7 win over Orange Park. Lewis IV rushed for 179 yards on just nine attempts and scored three touchdowns.
Tymir Gaines, Football, Mount Dora
Gaines did a little bit of everything in Mount Dora’s 35-28 win over South Lake. The junior dynamo rushed for 235 yards on 34 attempts and added 43 receiving, scoring four total touchdowns.
Brady Hart, Football, Cocoa
The Michigan commitment was just about unstoppable in the Tigers’ 54-51 loss to Venice, with Hart completing 27-of-38 passes for 527 yards and four touchdowns.
Ethan Drumm, Football, Bolles
In a wild 57-50 victory over Oakleaf, Drumm was unhinged throwing the rock. The senior passer completed 13-of-23 passes for 288 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Jayden Miller, Football, NSU University
The sophomore quarterback was terrific in the Sharks’ 46-10 victory over Lake Highland Prep. Miller completed 19-of-28 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
Jershaun Newton, Football, Clearwater Central Catholic
The Illinois commitment showed why he’s one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state in a 55-7 win over Trinity Catholic. Newton accounted for 315 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Niemann Lawrence, Football, Ransom Everglades
Lawrence has been the state’s top freshman quarterback this season and proved again why in a 37-7 win over Pine Crest. The passer completed 15-of-19 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns.
Zachary Katz, Football, True North Classical
Katz has returned to True North Classical and looked stellar in a 40-3 win over Everglades Prep Academy. The sophomore completed 13-of-17 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns.
Donta Simpson Jr., Football, Chaminade-Madonna
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle was dominant in the Lions’ 45-20 victory over Miami Norland. Simpson tallied seven tackles and three sacks in the win.
Marcus Stracke, Football, Spanish River
The freshman quarterback had himself a day in the Sharks 51-15 win over Wellington, completing 18-of-22 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns.
Hayden Gay, Football, Bozeman
Another sophomore quarterback that had a strong outing was Gay for Bozeman. The signal caller finished completing 12-of-17 passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-20 win over Sneads.
Jyron Hughley, Football, Cardinal Newman
The Crusaders’ signal caller was nearly perfect in the team’s 48-0 defeat of Clewiston. Hughley finished completing 14-of-18 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl