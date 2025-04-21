Vote: Who should be the Florida high school softball Player of the Week? (4/21/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the Sunshine State. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the high school softball player of the week.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
Lucy Mondok, Jr., East Lake
The junior had a monster game in a win over Seminole on Thursday, going 3 for 4 with three home runs, three runs scored and an astounding eight RBI.
Anabela Abdullah, Jr., Doral Academy
In three wins last week for the Firebirds, she was a combined 6 for 7 with nine runs scored and six RBI, culminating in Saturday’s game against Bishop Verot when she went 3 for 3 with two home runs, three runs and four RBI.
Sarah Breaux, Sr., Doral Academy
She went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run, two runs and four RBI in Tuesday’s win over Archbishop McCarthy, then was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a homer, two runs and three RBI on Wednesday in a victory against Miami Christian.
Natalie Cable, Sr., Bloomingdale
The senior struck out 14 batters in seven innings in Tuesday’s win over Sumner, giving up a run on two hits and three walks, then went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and three RBI in Thursday’s victory over East Bay.
Taylor Smith, Jr., Apopka
After going 2 for 2 with a double, a home run, a run and an RBI in Wednesday’s win over Bishop Moore, the junior was 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, two runs and four RBI in Friday’s victory versus Timber Creek.
Kaylee Goodpaster, Jr., North Bay Haven Academy
In Tuesday’s win over Crestview she went 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs and five RBI, and followed by going 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in a victory against South Walton on Thursday.
Emmy Lake, So., Eustis
She started the week hot going 2 for 4 with two home runs, two runs and five RBI in Monday’s win over South Lake, then was 2 for 2 with a run and two RBI in a victory against Windermere on Tuesday.
Briana Lohr, Jr., Dr. Phillips
The junior was nearly perfect at the plate in two games, going 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and three RBI in a win over Wekiva on Tuesday, then went 4 for 4 with three doubles, four runs and three RBI in a victory against Celebration on Thursday.
Rylee Lyon, Fr., Real Life Christian Academy
The freshman had a home run, scored twice and drove in four runs in a win over Altamonte Christian on Tuesday, then was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple, a run and four RBI on Thursday in a victory against Legacy Charter.
Madalyn Luider, Fr., Seven Rivers Christian
In a win over Hernando Christian on Tuesday, the freshman was 4 for 4 with a double and two home runs, scoring four runs and totaling eight RBI, after going 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI against Academy at the Lakes on Monday.
Hannah DeMarcus, So., Pace
She struck out 16 batters apiece in two games, giving up an unearned run on two hits and a walk against Niceville on Tuesday, then tossing seven shutout innings permitting two hits and a walk in Thursday’s win over Tate.
Violet Flynn, Jr., Crystal River
The junior tossed eight shutout innings, striking out 16 while giving up four hits and a walk in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Springstead, then gave up just one hit and fanned 12 in seven innings while going 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday’s victory over Lecanto.
Jeovanna Carter, Fr., Gulf
Across three games, all wins for the Buccaneers, the freshman combined to pitch 15 shutout innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out 39, and also going a combined 6 of 8 with a double, a triple, a home run, four runs and three RBI at the plate.
Kyleigh Meiers, Jr., Plant City
The junior went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in Tuesday’s win over Jefferson, then was 4 for 4 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI on Thursday in a victory against King.
Abigail Hynes, Sr., North Fort Myers
The senior went 3 for 3 with a triple, two home runs, three runs and two RBI in a win over Mariner on Tuesday, then was 2 for 3 with another two homers, two runs and three RBI in Thursday’s victory against Fort Myers.
