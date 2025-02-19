Vote: Who Should be the Florida Panhandle High School Baseball Player of the Week? (2/18/2025)
It is that time once again as baseball season is upon us. As the season got underway across the country including in Florida, it is time to recognize the outstanding baseball players from the Florida Panhandle last week. Our team at High School on SI Florida will also bring outstanding coverage and player of the week polls throughout the season. With that being said, as always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the high school baseball player of the week from the Florida Panhandle.
Voting will close on February 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Wyatt Visnovske, St. John Paul II (Tallahassee, FL)
The junior got his season going by going 2/3 with three RBIs, one double and one run scored in the 15-0 win over Vernon. He also stole one base in the victory.
Corban Butts, Port St. Joe
In the first three games of the season, Butts has found success at the plate. He is batting .571 on four hits, three RBIs, one double and one home run. He has also proven to be dangerous on the base paths with five stolen bases already this season.
Matthew Marcantonio, Niceville
Niceville got their season going with a 15-2 win over Marianna, and Marcantonio was one of the reasons for the Eagles' success. He only registered one hit, but it was a three-run home run. He also scored two more runs in the game.
Cooper Harrison, Jay
In the 12-1 win over Rocky Bayou Christian, Harrison got his season going by hitting a two-run home run.
Noah Chavez, Maclay
In the 24-0 win over Altha, Chavez went 2/4 with one home run and five RBIs. He also got one hit in the 2-0 win over Chiles. In the same game versus Chiles, he pitched 5 and two-thirds innings allowing only four hits while striking out five batters.
Jackson Perkins, South Walton
The senior got his season going by 3/3 with two doubles and five RBIs combined in wins over Northview and Cottondale. Along with his success from the plate, he also stole two bases versus Cottondale and pitched one inning with three strikeouts versus Northview.
Tristan King, Holmes County
In the 4-3 win over Choctawhatchee, King went 2/4 with one triple and three RBIs. His timely hitting proved to be the difference in their win last week.
Connor Borges, Leon
In the 14-4 win over Franklin County, Borges went 3/4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. He also stole one base in the win, and then he stole three bases in the 7-2 win over Godby. Lastly, he pitched four and one-third innings versus Franklin County allowing only three hits and striking out five batters.
Eli Blair, Arnold
In two games, Blair is batting .571 on four hits with five RBIs. His offensive output from the plate will be key for Arnold this season.
Tanner Owens, Gulf Breeze
In the 7-3 win over Pensacola Catholic, Owens pitched three and one-third innings while allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out six batters.
Colten Nelson, Walton
In the 8-3 win over Rutherford, Nelson came through in a big way for the Braves. He went 2/2 from the plate with each hit going for extra bases. He also recorded three RBIs with his timely hitting.
Isaac Roberts, Blountstown
In the 6-5 loss to Seminole County (GA), Roberts hit two doubles with two RBIs to give his team a fighting chance. On Valentines Day, Roberts went 3/6 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the 13-8 win over Miller County (GA).