Vote: Who Should Be The Florida Panhandle High School Baseball Player of the Week? (3/5/2025)
The high school baseball season rolls on in the Florida Panhandle. This season has provided some exciting moments, thrilling upsets and tremendous performances. We can expect more of the same throughout the season. With that being said, we ask you, the fans, to vote on the High School on SI Florida Panhandle high school baseball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Gavin Howard of Pensacola Catholic
Voting closes on March 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Eli Blair, Arnold
In the 10-2 win over Marianna, Blair was 2/3 with one home run, one double, four RBIs and one run scored. He picked up his second win from the mound in the same game. He pitched five innings while allowing only three hits, one earned run and struck out six batters.
Kopper Nelson, Holmes County
Nelson made his second appearance of the season in the 4-3 win over Cottondale. He pitched five and one-thirds inning where he allowed zero hits, zero runs, four walks and struck out eight batters.
Aidan Grover, Altha
In three games, Grover went 7/12 with two doubles, six RBIs and seven runs scored. He made three appearances from the mound, and he pitched six total innings, allowed one hit, four runs, four walks and struck out 12 batters.
Conner Barton, Cottondale
In the 10-9 loss to Jay, Barton went 3/3 with one home run, four RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored. Later in the week in the 12-3 win over Destin, Barton was 2/4 with one run scored and stole two bases.
Colby Blackburn, Franklin County
In the 8-6 win over Rutherford on February 26, Blackburn ended the game with three hits in three at-bats. One his crucial hits was a double, and he managed to finished with three RBIs and one run scored. In the 3-2 win over Florida State University School, Blackburn pitched six and two-thirds inning with four strikeouts. He did allow nine hits but only surrendered two runs.
Hunter Tarchalski, Niceville
In the 4-3 win over Crestview and the 7-4 win over Mosley, Tarchalski finished with four hits, one double and one run scored. He pitched just over four innings and both games where he allowed only one hit, one walk and he struck out 10 batters.
Jake Hooten, Gulf Breeze
In the 4-3 over South Walton, Hooten provided some clutch hitting for the Dolphins. He was 2/3 with one home run, one double, one RBI and one run scored.
Braxton Varnes, South Walton
In three games last week, Varnes tallied three hits, two of which were home runs, and he hit one extra base hit. He finished with seven RBIs and three runs scored.
Payton Holland, Central
In two games, Holland recorded five hits in seven at-bats with six RBIs. He stole one base and managed to score one run in the 10-7 win over Walton. He also recorded five putouts, two assists and was involved in two double plays in seven total chances.
Sadiq Jones, Franklin County
In the two wins over Rutherford and Crossroad Academy, Jones finished with seven hits, one home run, two triples, six RBIs, two stolen bases and five runs scored. He also pitched one and two-thirds inning versus Rutherford where he struck out four batters and walked one.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.