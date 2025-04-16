Vote: Who should be the Florida Panhandle High School Baseball Player of the Week? (4/15/2025)
With the regular season wrapping up here in the Florida Panhandle, it is time to recognize the outstanding baseball players that showcased their skills last week. Throughout the week, there were exciting games as the teams raced to secure their place in the playoffs. These players that are nominated went above and beyond to help see their team to victory. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Florida Panhandle baseball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Griffin Pickron of Altha.
Here are the nominees. Voting will close on April 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Tyler Harry, Rutherford
In the 2-1 win over Walton, Harry pitched a complete game where he allowed just three hits, one run, one walk and struck out eight batters. He also recorded one hit and stole two bases.
Tyler Howard, Freeport
In the 16-2 win over North Bay Haven Academy, Howard pitched six innings allowing four hits, two runs, three walks with 12 strikeouts. In the same game and in the two wins over Munroe, he finished with three hits, one double, four RBIs and one run scored.
Justin Miller, Cottondale
In the wins over Poplar Springs, Carroll (AL) and Pensacola Catholic, Miller finished with five hits, seven RBIs, three stolen bases and four runs scored.
Tristan King, Holmes County
In the 6-2 win over Marianna and the 11-0 win over Chipley, King finished with five hits, two home runs, one double, six RBIs and two runs scored.
Phillip Bearden, Paxton
In the 18-6 win over Bethlehem, Bearden went three-for-three with two doubles, four RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored.
Frank Wells, South Walton
In the 10-0 win over Mosley and the 12-0 win over Crestview, Wells finished with five hits, one home run, one double, two RBIs, two stolen bases and six runs scored.
CJ Bolden, Niceville
In the 9-4 win over Madison Central (KY), Bolden finished with two hits, one home run, four RBIs and one run scored. Also, in the 3-0 loss to South Walton and the 5-4 win over Campbellsville (KY), he finished with three hits, two doubles and one run scored.
Griffin Pickron, Altha
In the 7-6 win over Ponce De Leon, Pickron delivered for his team in a big way. He finished with two hits, one home run, four RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored. He also pitched 2.2 innings in that game where he allowed one hit, one run, one walk and struck out five batters.
Cooper Moss, Arnold
In the 4-1 win over Greenwood (KY), Moss pitched six innings allowing three hits, one run, three walks with 13 strikeouts.
Kinsey Ragans, Sneads
In the wins over Vernon and Seminole County (GA), Ragans finished with six hits, four RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored.
Gabe Mercado, Pensacola Catholic
The senior pitched argubaly his best game of the season in the 7-0 win over Freeport. He pitched seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts.
Colin Hanks, Escambia
In the 5-2 win over Pensacola Catholic and the 10-0 win over Tate, Hanks finished with four hits, three doubles, four RBIs and one run scored.