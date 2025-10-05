Pennsylvania football Week 6 Quick Reactions: Karns City beats Westinghouse, La Salle College picks up big win
The Karns City football program pulled one of the biggest stunners around the state of Pennsylvania Friday night in Karns City. The Gremlins surged to a two-touchdown lead at halftime before holding off previously undefeated City League powerhouse Westinghouse, 28-24.
Karns City, which has long been one of the most successful programs in District 9, stunned the Bulldogs, who are regarded as a contender for the PIAA Class 1A crown and had been beating their opponents by an average margin of more than 30 points per game.
Cole Johnston scored three touchdowns for the Gremlins (5-2). Westinghouse drove to the Karns City 22-yard line with 22 seconds remaining, but were halted on fourth-and-one when Sean Slaughenhoupt sacked Bulldogs quarterback Zahir Ismaeli to pick up a win.
La Salle College Flexes Muscles in Class 6A
The Explorers established themselves as the firm favorites for the PIAA Class 6A crown by knocking off St. Joseph's Prep, 31-20.
La Salle College quarterback Gavin Sidwar threw four touchdowns passes, two of which went to Joey O'Brien. The Explorers led 14-0 at the half.
Saint Joseph's offense rallied in the second half. Jett Harrison caught three touchdown passes for the Hawks. La Salle College beat Saint Joseph's Prep in the regular season last year, but lost the playoff rematch.
There will likely be a rematch this year as well.
Shippensburg football collects 500th win
The Greyhounds improved to 5-1 and hit a special milestone during a 47-12 win over Gettysburg. Shippensburg’s 500th win featured a touchdown drive that went 18 plays and spanned 99 yards.
Mark Carothers Jr. capped the Greyhounds long scoring drive with a 9-yard touchdown run.
Girard secures first winning season since 2014
The Yellowjackets have been consistent on offense all season, scoring 30 or more points in four of their six wins. Girard’s defense helped the Yellowjackets equal their best start since 2015 by stopping a two-point conversion with 4 minutes, 15 seconds remaining to beat Harbor Creek, 32-30 Thursday night at home.
Everett beat Windber
The Ramblers played without their head coach Matt Grohal and three players due to an alleged hazing incident. Windber still gave Everett all it could handle Friday night.
The Ramblers (4-2) scored on a 24-yard touchdown catch by Dylan Woodruff on a pass from Lucas Rummel with 33 seconds remaining. The ensuing two-point conversion was stopped to allow the Warriors (6-1) to escape with a 7-6 win.
Jakobe Harman scored Everett’s touchdown.
Blocked extra point sees Freeport’s unbeaten run end
The Yellowjackets appeared to be on a collision course to a showdown with Imani Christian for the Allegheny 7 Conference title. But Freeport’s rival, Highlands, didn’t bend during their meeting Friday night in Buffalo Township.
Trevin Owen-Catsenberg blocked an extra point to help the Golden Rams stun Freeport, 28-27, in overtime.
Freeport (6-1, 3-1) scored on a touchdown on its overtime possession when Amost Glenn scored on a rushing touchdown. Owen-Catsenberg, who scored for Highlands (4-3, 3-1) during their possession, blocked the kick to spring the upset.
Wolski scores five times in win
Brett Wolski had already turned in a six-touchdown performance this season. The Marple Newtown standout added a five-touchdown night in a 42-7 win over Lower Merion Friday night.
