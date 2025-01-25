Vote: Who should be the Florida Panhandle High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/23/2025)
With another week of play under our belt, it is time to look at some of the standout high school boys basketball players from the Florida Panhandle last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from January 12-18.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Aaron Pensel of Leon.
Here are the nominations:
Kashon Chambers, Liberty County
Chambers got his week going by finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in the 79-58 win over Aucilla Christian. In the 71-63 loss to Malone, he finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Curtis Ellis, Blountstown
The Tigers won their games over Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka with Ellis leading the way offensively. He finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block versus Port St. Joe. Ellis finished with 27 points, three rebounds, two assists, seven steals and one block versus Wewahitchka.
Mason Mobley, Marianna
The junior combined to score 39 points in the two wins versus Bay and Walton. He also finished with nine rebounds, two assists and five steals over the course of these two games.
Trey Card, Florida State University High School
In the 72-58 win over Godby, Card finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks. Card also finished with a double-double in the 72-67 loss to Andrew Jackson. He finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Gabe Parks, Chiles
In four games, Parks averaged 17.8 points while shooting over 50 percent in three of the games. He also grabbed 28 rebounds and finished with 17 assists, six steals and one block over the course of these four games.
Aaron Pensel, Leon
Pensel had another outstanding week in two games last week. He finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks in the win over North Florida Christian. In the 81-70 win over Chiles, he finished with 20 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks.
Mario Forbes, St. John Paul II (Tallahassee, FL)
Forbes finished with three double-doubles in as many games last week. He finished with 18 points, 21 rebounds, two assists and one block versus Munroe. In the second game of the week, he finished with 21 points, 21 rebounds, two assists and one steal. In the last game of the week versus Godby, Forbes finished with 24 points, 19 rebounds, two assists, one steal and six blocks.
Cash Zirkle, Bozeman
The junior guard had three stellar games last week. He finished with 19 points twice in the wins over Graceville and Rocky Bayou Christian. He also finished with 11 points in the 69-64 loss to Chipley. In these three games combined, he finished with 20 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals.