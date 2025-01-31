Vote: Who should be the Florida Panhandle High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/30/2025)
As the regular season winds down before the playoffs heat up, it is time to recognize this week's outstanding high school girls basketball players. There are eight players who had a fantastic week from the Florida Panhandle that have been selected as nominees. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think should be the player of the week for the games that were played from January 19-25.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kaylee Goodpaster of North Bay Haven Academy.
Here are the nominations:
Voting closes on February 2 at 11:59 p.m.
Amani Bartholomew, West Florida
In the 51-23 win over Bay, Bartholomew finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds including 11 defensive rebounds and six steals. She was efficient from the floor with her shot selection which was evident from her field goal percentage. In the win, she shot 56 percent from the field.
Carson Fayard, Niceville
The junior guard filled up her stat sheet in the 50-35 win over Pace. Fayard finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals. This was her 12th time this season where she has scored at least 20 points in a game.
Jasmine Miles, Freeport
In the loss to Ponce De Leon, Miles finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks. This was her eighth double-double this season.
Chamiah Francis, Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, FL)
The junior forward continues to produce at a high-level on the hardwood. In the win over LeFlore, Francis scored 21 points while shooting 53 percent from the field. She also grabbed eight rebounds and recorded three assists, four steals and two blocks.
Aubreigh Nelson, Jay
In the 60-44 win over Pace, Nelson finished with 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks. It was her ninth game of the season where she scored in double-digits.
Ellie Newman, Port St. Joe
In two games, Newman combined to score 32 points while grabbing three rebounds and recording 11 steals. She got seven of 11 steals for the week in the win versus Wewahitchka which is her season high.
Jenecia Swindell, Pensacola Catholic
In the win over Gulf Breeze, Swindell finished with 18 points, three rebounds, four steals in three blocks. Earlier in the week, she also finished with 10 points, one steal and one block in the loss to Crestview.
Natalie Toney, Crestview
In the win over Pensacola Catholic, Toney finished with 21 points, three rebounds and five steals. At the time this was her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Since then, she has scored over 20 points versus Laurel Hill and Freeport earlier this week.