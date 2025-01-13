Vote: Who Should Be The North Suncoast Florida Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/13/2025)
Florida high school basketball is underway and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Boys Basketball Player of the Week award from Jan. 6-Jan. 11, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: K.J. Smith of Wiregrass Ranch.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Josh Murphy, Sr., Gulf
The senior guard helped the Buccaneers go 2-0 on the week, first scoring 23 points to go with six assists and seven steals on Monday against Bayshore Christian, then tallying 10 points, six assists and four steals versus Palm Harbor on Thursday.
Odell Brown, Jr., Fivay
The Falcons power forward had a double-double on Tuesday in a win over Hudson, with 16 points and 11 rebounds, then had 11 rebounds on Thursday against Sunlake, and 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a victory over Angeline Academy of Innovation on Friday.
Jeremiah Miller, Sr., Pasco
With the Pirates facing River Ridge on Wednesday, he had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, along with five assists, a steal and a block, after he scored 22 points with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in a win over East Ridge on Tuesday.
K.J. Smith, Sr. Wiregrass Ranch
Posted a double-double of 24 points and 10 assists, along with three steals and a block while making four 3-pointers in a 98-81 win over Lake Gibson on Tuesday.
Christopher Stoddart, Jr., Mitchell
The junior forward pulled down 17 rebounds and scored 13 points for a double-double in Tuesday’s win over Anclote, and nearly had a second double-double with nine points and eight rebounds on Friday versus Largo.
Alexavier Dorval-Ferris, Sr., Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
The senior small forward recorded a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over Academy at the Lakes, and also had 14 points and seven rebounds in both Tuesday’s game against Keswick Christian and Thursday’s versus Hernando Christian Academy.
Jayden Parent, So., Weeki Wachee
He scored 23 points to go with eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds to help the Hornets earn their second win of the season, 86-53 over Belleview on Wednesday.
Jacob Yeager, Sr., River Ridge
Scored 35 points with five made 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Knights downed Pasco 89-74 on Wednesday.
Zion McKenzie, Sr., Springstead
He scored 21 points and had eight steals in Wednesday’s win over Crystal River, and followed with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals as the Eagles topped Hernando.
J.T. Tipton, Jr., Lecanto
The junior guard became the all-time leading scorer in Panther and Citrus County history in the same week, accomplishing the latter on a game-winning shot in Saturday’s 61-59 win over Altamonte Springs after hitting on six 3-point attempts to finish with 21 points, five steals and four assists on Friday against Citrus.
