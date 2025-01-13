Vote: Who Should Be The North Suncoast Florida Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/13/2025)
Florida high school basketball is underway and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in this past week of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Girls Basketball Player of the Week award from Jan. 6-Jan. 11, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Andralee Keim of Wiregrass Ranch.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Priya Jacobs, Sr., Mitchell
She posted a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Monday’s win over Gibbs, then followed with 14 points and eight rebounds against Winthrop College Prep on Tuesday.
Brianna Coure, Sr., Mitchell
Twice flirted with a triple-double, with 14 points, eight assists and nine steals in Tuesday’s win over Winthrop College Prep, then 10 points, eight assists and eight steals in Thursday’s victory over East Lake.
Bryleigh Florio, Jr, Lecanto
After surpassing 1,000 career points early in the game, she scored 31 points in Friday’s win over Citrus, adding three assists and five steals, after scoring 21 points with three steals and three assists against Weeki Wachee on Tuesday, and 13 points, three assists and four steals on Thursday versus South Sumter.
Marley Weaver, So., Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
She had an impressive double-double of 19 points and 11 steals in Thursday’s win over Hernando Christian Academy, after she scored 14 against Santa Fe Catholic on Tuesday and 22 versus Academy at the Lakes on Wednesday.
Alexis Fields, So., Fivay
She had a near triple-double on Wednesday in a 65-8 win over Angeline Academy of Innovation with 19 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.
Ava Wyatt, So., Cypress Creek
The sophomore small forward posted two double-doubles for the Coyotes, 10 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday against Zephyrhills, then 11 points and 20 rebounds versus Gulf on Friday.
Ayana Kincade, So., Hernando
With the Leopards taking on Nature Coast on Wednesday, the sophomore scored 27 points to the lead the way.
Lexi Wade, Jr., River Ridge
Posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday in a win over Land O’ Lakes, and she also had three assists, three steals and two blocks.
Gabby Dross, Jr., Nature Coast
She had 16 points and an eye-popping 15 steals for a double-double in Friday’s victory over Central, and had 12 points and three steals on Wednesday against Hernando.
Brooke Smith, So., Springstead
The sophomore power forward had her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds on Friday in a 49-15 win over Hernando.
