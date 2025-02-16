Vote: Who Should Be The North Suncoast Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (2/16/2025)
Florida high school baseball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Baseball Player of the Week award from Feb. 10-15, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Lucas Zarlenga, Jr., Sunlake
The junior infielder hit .364 (4 of 11) with a double, two runs scored and three RBI across three games, going 2 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBI on Wednesday against Osceola.
Mason Hogue, Sr., Seven Rivers Christian
The senior hurler tossed a complete game in a 13-1 win over Wildwood on Monday, striking out 11 over five innings while giving up one run on one hit and one walk, and also hit .400 (2 of 5) with five runs scored and two RBI in two games.
Gabe Nenno, Jr., Gulf
The junior outfielder hit .364 (4 of 11) across three games, going 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBI on Monday against Fivay, then 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBI on Thursday in another matchup with Fivay.
Hagen Conner, Jr., River Ridge
He notched a complete game win in a 10-0 victory over Zephyrhills on Wednesday, giving up just one hit in five innings while striking out 10, and he also had two runs scored and two RBI across three games.
Talyn Poole, Sr., Central
In two wins over Crystal River he hit .667 (4 of 6), going 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI on Tuesday, then 2 for 3 with one RBI on Friday.
Garrick Waggoner, Jr., Nature Coast
In two games against Springstead he hit .571 (4 of 7), going 2 for 3 with a run scored in Tuesday’s loss, then 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Friday’s win.
Matthew Maggio, So., Mitchell
He threw five shutout innings against Wiregrass Ranch on Tuesday, giving up just two hits and hitting one batter while striking out 11, then he went 1 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI in a win over Zephyrhills on Friday.
Landon Sanders, So., Citrus
The underclassman had a big all-around game in Tuesday’s season-opening victory over Hernando, going 2 for 4 a run and two RBI while getting the win on the mound throwing six innings, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks against 11 strikeouts, and he went 4 of 9 with four RBI over three games for the week.
Keith Jacobs, Sr., Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
Across three games to start the season for the Hurricanes, the senior hit .571 (4 of 7) including going 2 for 2 with a double, a run and three RBI in Tuesday’s season-opening win over Hudson.
A.J. Romano, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
The junior started his season off well, going 3 for 4 with four RBI as the Gators defeated Wesley Chapel on Tuesday 8-1.
