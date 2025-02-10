Vote: Who should be the North Suncoast Florida high school Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)
Florida high school basketball has reached the postseason and so continues our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got this past week of playoff action.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI North Suncoast Girls Basketball Player of the Week award from Feb. 3-Feb. 8, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Karly Pasmore of Weeki Wachee.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Demi Williamson, So., Citrus
The sophomore scored 25 points, grabbed four rebounds and collected four steals as the Hurricanes defeated Mount Dora in the first round of the District 4A-6 Tournament on Tuesday.
Aidian Cordero-Santana, Sr., Crystal River
With the Pirates shorthanded in the District 4A-5 Tournament, the senior stepped up scoring 23 points with five 3-pointers made while adding five rebounds and two steals in Tuesday’s win over Santa Fe, and scoring 15 points with five 3-pointers made to go with four steals in Thursday’s semifinal loss at Dunnellon.
Cloie Hagin, Sr, Hudson
The senior center dominated the boards with 10 rebounds, nine of them offensive, and scored 12 points for a double-double in the Cobras’ win over Nature Coast in the first round of the District 4A-9 Tournament on Tuesday.
Jordana Montaner-Rodgers, Sr., Fivay
She scored 14 points with four made 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds, a steal and two blocks as the Falcons defeated Cypress Creek in the first round of the District 5A-6 Tournament on Tuesday, then had nine points, three rebounds and four steals in Thursday’s semifinal against River Ridge.
Ameeya Steadham, Fr., Cypress Creek
The underclassman had a big game despite the Coyotes losing to Fivay in the first round of the District 5A-6 Tournament on Tuesday, with 14 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.
Bryleigh Florio, Jr., Lecanto
She scored 13 points with three assists and two steals in Tuesday’s win over Belleview in the first round of the District 5A-5 Tournament, then had 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in the semifinals against Leesburg on Thursday.
Andralee Keim, Jr., Wiregrass Ranch
The junior guard scored 13 points to go with eight rebounds and two steals as the Bulls defeated Land O’ Lakes on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the District 6A-9 Tournament, then had 12 rebounds, three steals and a block in Thursday’s semifinal against Mitchell.
Jessi Saffold, Fr., Land O’ Lakes
She posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 steals, though the Gators still lost to Wiregrass Ranch on Tuesday in the first round of the District 6A-9 Tournament.
Addisson Osborne, Jr., Springstead
With 16 points, three rebounds and a steal, she helped the Eagles down Vanguard in Thursday’s semifinal of the District 5A-5 .
Reese Halter, Sr., Weeki Wachee
The senior had 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks to lead the Hornets past Dunedin in Thursday’s District 4A-9 semifinal, then posted a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds in Friday’s victory over Gulf in the district championship game.
