Vote: Who should be the Northeast Florida high school softball player of the week? (4/7/2025)
The Florida High School softball season is heading down the home stretch. Each week, we will nominate 10 student-athletes who had impressive performances.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida High School Softball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, April 13 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Baleigh Shields, Outfielder, Baker County (Junior)
Shields drove in four runs as well as scoring four runs of her own in a 12-2 win over Ridgeview. For the week, she reached base safely six times in 13 at-bats.
Kerra Clarida, First Baseman, Middleburg (Senior)
The Georgia Southern signee drove in three runs in a 12-1 win over Mandarin back on April 4.
Hailey Cunningham, Utility, Creekside (Sophomore)
The sophomore drove in three runs in a 12-2 win over Beachside back on April 1.
Ashley Sampselle, First Baseman/Outfielder, Matanzas (Senior)
The senior first baseman drove in a pair of runs in the opener of the Kissimmee Klassic where the Lady Pirates picked up a 9-2 win over Okeechobee on April 3.
Dixie Tessier, First Baseman, University Christian (Junior)
Tessier reached base safely in three of her four at-bats in a 4-3 win over Fleming Island back on April 4.
Olivia Sikes, First Baseman, Fleming Island (Senior)
The Brown University commit drove in two of her team's three runs in a 4-3 loss against University Christian on April 4.
Chloe Gotto, Utility, Bishop Snyder (Junior)
Gotto drove in three runs on two hits in a 16-1 win over St. John's Country Day back on April 3.
Amelia Oreair, Infielder, Episcopal School of Jacksonville (Junior)
The Valdosta State commit drove in seven runs and hit three home runs in a 16-5 win over Ponte Vedra.
Grace Masterson, Pitcher, Baker County (Freshman)
Masterson pitched a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over Middleburg. Masterson struck out 15 batters while allowing just three hits and walking one.
Rylee Walker, Pitcher/First Baseman, Baker County (Senior)
Walker pitched a complete-game shutout where she struck out nine batters and allowing just two hits over seven innings pitched in a 4-0 win over Paxon back on March 31.
