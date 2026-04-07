Vote: Who is the California High School Softball Player of the Week? - April 7, 2026

The high school softball season completed another week of action in California so that means it is time to vote for this week's player of the week for the Golden State.

This week's nominees include six batters who hit home runs, one pitcher who threw a no-hitter and another pitcher who struck 26 batters.

Now we want you, the fans, to vote for the High School on SI California high school softball player of the week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Madeline Valle of Vista.

Voting will end on April 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are this week's nominations:

Malliah Foster, Marin Catholic

In the 15-0 win over San Rafael, Foster tossed a no-hitter while striking out 11 and allowing two walks in five innings pitched.

Tia Hernandez, Cypress

In three games last week, Hernandez tallied four hits, four RBIs, one double, two home runs, five runs scored and three walks. Defensively, she had one putout and five assists.

Francheska Torres, Paramount

In back-to-back games last week, Torres tallied seven hits, three RBIs, one double, one triple, one home runs, five runs scored and one stolen base. Defensively, she hd two putouts, two assists and one double play.

Madelynn Watts, Providence

In the 3-2 win over Bishop Alemany, Watts went 2-for-3 with one RBI. She also pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two batters.

Cambria Alderete, Dinuba

Alderete hit three home runs in back-to-back games last week. She finished with three hits, four RBIs, four runs scored, while walked once and one stolen base. Defensively, she was perfect with three assists. Alderete tossed one inning while allowing two hits, two earned runs, three walks and one strikeout.

Nia White, Arcadia

In two games last week, White totaled five hits, one double, two triples, one home run, five RBIs and one run scored. Defensively, she had three putouts.

Laine Macosky, Livermore

In the 9-2 win over Granada, Macosky went 3-for-4 with one double, one triple, one home run, two RBIs, two runs scored and one walk. Defensively, she had two assists.

Kylie Tangney, Hughson

In two games pitched last week, Tangney went 2-0 in 10 innings pitched. She allowed one hit and one walk and struck out 26 batters. Offensively, she totaled three hits, one double, one walk and two RBIs.

Alicia Valladarez, Piedmont Hills

In the 7-0 win over Christopher, Valladarez pitched seven innings and allowed one hit and two walks and struck out 16 batters. She was 1-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.

Kalina Healy, Aptos

In the 10-9 win over Scotts Valley, Healy went 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored. She also had two stolen bases. Defensively, Healy was perfect with seven putouts

Vote: Who is the California High School Softball Player of the Week? - April 2, 2026 (Poll Closed)

Madeline Valle, Valle Vista 89.38%

Arri Romero, Mater Dei Catholic 6.18%

Darla Sanchez, Marquez 1.74%

Alison Ortega, La Mirada 0.77%

Ava Acosta, California 0.77%

Catalina Medina, Willow Glen 0.39%

Riley McAndrew, Millikan 0.39%

Malliah Foster, Marin Catholic 0.19%

Niayli Calvo, Vanden 0.19%

Emry Couch, Tracy 0%

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be afun, lighthearted wayfor fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise,there are no prizes or official awardsfor winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.