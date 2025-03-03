Vote: Who should be the South Florida baseball Player of the Week?
It was tournament week in South Florida, with the premiere event in Broward County being the BCAA (Broward County Athletic Association) tournament.
In Tier 1, Marjory Stoneman Douglas won the championship, shutting out West Broward, 3-0, in the title game played at Nova High School.
The Tier 2 championship was played in the afternoon on Friday, with Pembroke Pines Charter taking home the first-place trophy with a thrilling, 3-2, rally to beat host Nova.
There was also plenty of other action throughout South Florida that High School on SI was tracking.
Now it’s time to single out the top performers in out South Florida baseball Player of the Week poll.
As always, our polls are intended to be fun, while providing exposure to as many players and schools as possible.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Caden Garro of American Heritage Plantation
Voting concludes March 9, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.The choices are:
Landon Combs, RHP, NSU University
The sophomore threw 6 2/3 innings of hitless ball in the Sharks’ no-hitter at Marathon. Combs struck out seven in that game.
Miguel Colmenares, SS, Flanagan
The senior shortstop is on the radar of pro teams, and you can see why, as he had two home runs in the week.
Cody Boisvert, RHP, Nova
On the road at Chaminade-Madonna, Boisvert gave up two runs in a complete-game win.
Chris Levy, INF, American Heritage
It’s getting hard to leave Levy off the list because the senior keeps on producing. Levy belted two more home runs, giving him five on the season.
Mason McGeehan, LHP, Western
Dominant against Coral Springs Charter, McGeehan struck out eight, while allowing one unearned run on two hits in four innings.
Zach Stephens, LHP, Taravella
In an age where pitchers are chasing velocity, Stephens is a bit of a throw-back, tantalizing batters with slow stuff. Stephens kept Western off stride, allowing one earned run in four innings.
Colton Schwarz, INF, Jupiter
In an 8-7 comeback win against American Heritage Plantation, Schwarz had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
John Bishop, SS, Chaminade-Madonna
The shortstop had two hits, including a double, in against Nova.
Jayden Garcia, INF, Westminster Academy
The Lions had an impressive win against Palm Beach Gardens, with Garcia collecting three hits, with a double and two RBIs.
Sebastian Gonzalez, RHP, Pembroke Pines Charter
In the BCAA Tier 2 title game, Gonzalez struck out nine and gave up one run on two hits in five innings.
Gio Rojas, LHP, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
We basically could put Rojas on this list every time he pitches. The junior Miami commit is being scouted heavily by the pros. In a win against St. Thomas Aquinas, Rojas struck out 12, allowing one run, in 5 2/3 innings. His fastball was 93-95 mph.
Sergio Garcia, OF, West Broward
Keep an eye on this sophomore. Garcia had two hits off Stoneman Douglas in the title game, and six hits in the Bobcats’ three games last week. Against Flanagan, the sophomore added three hits, including the one that was misplayed in left field, bringing home the winning run in the ninth inning.
Jake Rizzo, 1B, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Getting playing time at first and third base, Rizzo had a home run and two hits in a win against St. Thomas Aquinas. Rizzo also had a double a drove in two runs against West Broward in the BCAA Tier One championship game.
Josh Jennings, C, St. Thomas Aquinas
Impressive all season, Jennings did something you don’t see often: he homered off Gio Rojas. Jennings also had three hits against Cardinal Gibbons.
Eddie Marshall, C, Cardinal Gibbons
One of the top catchers in South Florida, Marshall had two hits against St. Thomas Aquinas, and against West Broward, the senior added three hits, including a home run, triple and drove in three.
Rafael Diaz, INF, Columbus
A junior committed to Miami, Diaz had three hits and scored twice against Southwest.
Yuniel Paredes, INF, Monsignor Pace
In a win against Brito, Parades had two hits, including a home run and four RBIs.
Juju Logan, OF, NSU University
A two-sport standout (Logan also plays football), Logan hit a home run, double, and drove in three runs at Marathon.
Aaron Elissalt, RHP, Doral Academy
Going the distance against Hialeah Educational Academy, Elissalt struck out seven and gave up one run in seven innings.
Matias Fischer, SS, True North Classical Academy
The left-handed hitting shortstop had a double and drove in two runs in a win over Pine Crest. Earlier in the week, the Miami commit doubled in the fifth inning to break up Talan Holiday’s no-hit bid at American Heritage.
Chase Wildroudt, RHP, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
In the BCAA title game, Wildroudt was terrific, tossing 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball with five strikeouts.