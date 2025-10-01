Sanderson Farms Championship Preview: Course, Field, History, Tee Times, How to Watch
The PGA Tour is back.
Coming off the high of the Ryder Cup last week, the PGA Tour’s FedEx fall series resumes with the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. A 132-player field will vie for part of a $6 million purse, with the winner collecting $1,080,000.
From its field, course, history, tee times and how to watch, here’s everything you need to know for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Akshay Bhatia the Top Man in Mississippi
The field boasts four of the top 50 players in the world: Akshay Bhatia (No. 34), Min Woo Lee (No. 43), Sam Stevens (No. 46) and J.T. Poston (No. 48).
The lone Ryder Cup participant playing this week is Rasmus Højgaard, who went 0–2–0 in Europe’s win. Plus, a vice captain from each team also made the trip from Long Island to Mississippi: Francesco Molinari (Europe) and Brandt Snedeker (U.S.).
There are also six past champions in the field: Peter Malnati (2015), Ryan Armour (2017), Cameron Champ (2018), Mackenzie Hughes (2022), Luke List (2023) and Kevin Yu (2024), along with eight sponsor exemptions: Ryan Armour, Zac Blair, Will Gordon, Michael La Sasso, Ben Martin, Kye Meeks, Taylor Montgomery and Matt NeSmith.
La Sasso, a junior at Ole Miss, highlights that list as the winner of the 2025 NCAA Division I Individual National Championship. He is making his sixth start of the year as an amateur, with his lone made cut coming at July's 3M Open (T44).
The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall. Nos. 51-70 on the FedEx Cup points list at the start of the fall have already clinched their card for the following season, but are fighting to obtain spots in 2026’s first two Signature Events after the season-opening Sentry. Those outside the top 70 are aiming to finish inside the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings and earn full status for next year.
One of the Easier Courses on the PGA Tour
“The course is awesome. It’s a good layout. Yeah, Jackson Country Club does a really good job of getting this place pretty prime and really good for the tournament.”
That was Davis Riley describing the Sanderson Farms venue ahead of last year’s tournament.
The John Fought-designed course is a 7,461-yard, par-72, with an average green size of 6,200 square feet, 28 acres of fairway, 100 acres of rough, 56 bunkers and seven water hazards.
In 2024, it was the fifth easiest course on Tour (out of 50), with a scoring average of 69.416 (2.585 strokes under par).
Its hardest hole was the 479-yard, par-4 16th, yielding a scoring average of 4.104 last season, making it the 206th most difficult hole on Tour (out of 900). Its easiest hole, meanwhile, was the 330-yard, par-4 15th, which boasted a scoring average of 3.539, making it the Tour’s 68th easiest hole.
History: Sergio’s Last
The Spaniard flexed the clutch gene in his last Tour win.
Sergio Garcia, at the 2020 Sanderson Farms, entered the final round tied for the lead, but lost it early. Then, on the par-5 15th, Garcia jumped back to the top of the leaderboard with an eagle, in which he hit a 3-wood from the fairway to a few feet.
On the par-4 18th, tied with clubhouse leader Peter Malnati, who carded a 63 earlier in the day, Garcia had one more flair for the dramatic, hitting an 8-iron to kick-in range for a victory-clinching birdie.
Even Malnati, warming up on the range in case there was a playoff, couldn’t do anything but laugh.
Yet, that year on Tour, Garcia had only one top 25 before teeing it up in Mississippi.
It was Garcia’s last of 11 Tour titles (Garcia joined LIV Golf in 2022) and first since winning the 2017 Masters.
It was also one of the most emotional triumphs of his career.
“My father has a lot of family in Madrid,” the 40-year-old said. “He's one of nine siblings, and unfortunately, we lost two of his brothers because of COVID, one at the beginning, Uncle Paco, and one just last Saturday, actually—not yesterday but the Saturday before, Uncle Angel.
“You know, it's sad,” he continued. “It's sad. And I know that a lot of families have lost a lot more people, but you never want to lose anyone like that, and I wanted to win this for them.”
How to watch (all times EST)
- Thursday: 4–7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4–7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 4–7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 3:30–6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
ESPN+ will also have live coverage during each round, including featured groups.