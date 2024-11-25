Vote: Who should be the South Florida football Player of the Week? (11/25/2024)
There were some close calls, and a few blowouts in the high school football regional semifinals.
The constant was the traditional South Florida football powers advanced.
American Heritage survived a scare, as well as a right leg injury to five-star quarterback Dia Bell, and rallied to beat Dillard, 24-14. Then you had Chaminade-Madonna winning 70-0 against Saint Andrew’s Boca Raton. Miami Norland, St. Thomas Aquinas and Columbus also are moving forward.
Now, it’s time to recognize the top performers in our High School on SI South Florida football Player of the Week poll.
Reminder, our polls are intended to be fun, while providing exposure to deserving players. Vote as often as you’d like.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Vincente Gonzalez of Columbus.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Agyeman Addae, RB, Columbus
The Explorers are moving on after defeating South Dade, 28-6. The two-time defending state champions received a big game from Addae, who ran for 164 yards on 29 carries, plus a touchdown.
Elijah DeWoskin, RB, West Broward
The Bobcats received a big boost from DeWoskin, who dashed 51-yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. DeWoskin finished with 100 yards rushing and three touchdowns in West Broward’s 35-16 win against Piper in Class 6A.
Bekkem Kritza, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
The Lions were unstoppable in their Class 1A game as they put up 70 points. Kritza was 11 of 12 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns before the game got too out of hand.
Sebastian Circo, QB, Western
The Wildcats advanced with a resounding 42-0 win against Boca Raton. Circo threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another.
Byron Louis, RB, American Heritage
After falling behind by 14-points in the first half, the Patriots rallied to a 24-14 win against Dillard. Louis stepped up with two second half touchdowns, and finished with 207 yards on 26 carries.
Ben Hanks Jr., DB, Booker T. Washington
One of the top defensive players in South Florida, Hanks had a pair of interceptions in a 47-0 win against Cardinal Gibbons. With 12 interceptions, Hanks tied a Miami-Dade County single season record.
Terrence Honeywood, WR, Miami Norland
In their win against Archbishop McCarthy, Honeywood had 89 yards on four catches, and a touchdown.
Dorian Mallary, QB, Immaculate LaSalle
The Royal Lions have been one of the surprise teams in the area. Their latest strong performance was a 20-14 win against Monsignor Pace. Mallary threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 108 yards, guiding the comeback win.
James Klaiss Jr., WR, Chaminade-Madonna
Add another standout receiver to an already stacked Lions’ roster. Klaiss accumulated 106 yards on two catches, with both going for touchdowns.
Emmanuel Poitier Jr., QB, Miami Edison
Edison is advancing in Class 1A after outscoring Miami True North Classical, 47-39. Poiter ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more.
Shawn Smith, LB, Miami Norland
The Vikings shut out McCarthy, and Smith was a standout on defense with 10 tackles, including two for losses.
Irwin Jackson, RB, Booker T. Washington
Against Cardinal Gibbons, James rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries.
Vincente Gonzalez, QB, Columbus
Against South Dade, Gonzalez was 13 of 15 passing for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Zac Katz, QB, True North Classical
The Titans season came to a close against Miami Edison. Still, Katz threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Alan Schael, WR, Immaculate LaSalle
With just 27 seconds left, Schael caught a 24-yard pass from Mallary for the game-winning touchdown against Monsignor Pace.
Amir Sears, WR, West Broward
Against Piper, Sears posted 115 yards on three catches, including a touchdown.
Christian Moreau, DL, St. Thomas Aquinas
In the Raiders’ 53-32 win against Blache Ely, Moreau scooped up a fumble and raced 34-yards for a touchdown.
James Perrone, QB, Miami Southridge
The sophomore sensation repeatedly came up big, directing the Spartans to a 20-14 win over Monarch in the Class 6A playoffs. Perrone had a rushing touchdown of 20 yards, and he led the team’s decisive TD drive.
Malachi Toney, WR, American Heritage
Individual stats don’t tell the story of Toney’s contribution. The Miami commit sat out the first half as a precaution to rest a sore ankle. But after Heritage fell behind by two touchdowns, he suited up and eventually stepped in at quarterback after five-star sensation Dia Bell was carted off the field with a right leg injury. Toney guided the 24-point turnaround, and threw a touchdown pass on fourth down to start the comeback.
Ennio Yapoor, QB, Miami Norland
The Vikings breezed by Archbishop McCarthy, 31-0, to set up a regional final showdown at American Heritage. Yapoor led the way with his passing and running abilities. The senior threw for 250 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 76 more yards.