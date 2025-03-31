Vote: Who should be the South Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (3/31/2025)
Entering the final stretch of the Florida high school baseball regular season, players and teams are starting to play with more urgency. The results are showing.
We’re seeing some impressive performances throughout South Florida, as teams are jockeying for position in the upcoming district playoffs.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jack Rostock of North Broward Prep.
This past week was Spring Break for most of the schools in South Florida. Many local schools traveled to other parts of the state to play. Others stayed home, and entertained schools from other counties as well.
Here are this week's nominees. Voting concludes April 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Brady Buxbaum, 1B, St. Thomas Aquinas
Not once, but twice Buxbaum connected on home runs in the Raiders’ 11-1 win against Spanish River. Making the day more memorable is the fact the Class of 2026 South Florida commit celebrated his multi-homer game on his mother’s birthday.
Jimmy Huard, RHP, Western
It’s been a rough go the past few weeks for the Wildcats, and Huard has had his ups and downs this season. But the Class of 2026 Vanderbilt recruit posted arguably the best pitching performance of the season by any starter in South Florida. At the IMG Academy tournament in Bradenton, Huard tossed a no-hitter against Palmetto, striking out 17 in seven innings, without issuing a walk. The only baserunner to reach off Huard came on a hit by pitch.
Jaiden Delgado, CF, Nova
Along with being a stellar center fielder, Delgado enjoyed a three-hit game, and scored two runs in a win over Dr. Joaquin Garcia.
Mark Manuel, 1B, NSU University
Against Nova, NSU trailed by a run entering the bottom of the eighth inning when Manuel walked it off for the Sharks with a two-run double. Manuel also had two hits and an RBI in a win against Somerset Academy, and logged the two-inning save, striking out five.
Daniel Tartaglia, LHP, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
The Eagles played three games in three straight days in the Tampa Bay area. Tartaglia got the trip going with a complete-game, seven-inning shutout at Santa Fe Catholic Lakeland. The lefty struck out 13.
Miguel Delgado, INF, Archbishop McCarthy
The Mavericks have been on a roll, winning five straight. Delgado is a big reason why. In a11-1 win against ABF Academy, he had a home run and three hits.
Miguel Colmenares, SS, Flanagan
In a 9-3 victory against Boca Raton, Colmenares had two hits, an RBI and scored twice.
Gabriel Milano, 3B, Doral Academy
Against IMG Academy, Milano had two home runs. The Miami recruit drove in three runs that game.
Robert Kramer, C/1B, Monsignor Pace
Kramer had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs against Key West.
Jacob Lombard, SS, Gulliver Prep
The junior had two doubles, an RBI and run scored in a win over Oakland Murfreesboro.
Jonny Perez, P, Columbus
In five scoreless innings in a win against West Boca Raton, Perez allowed just one hit and struck out four.
Magdiel Estevez, LHP, Miami Springs
Estevez continues to impress. In a win against Hialeah Educational Academy, the southpaw gave up one run in six innings, and at the plate had two hits and three RBIs.
Andy Espinoza, RHP, Varela
In four shutout innings in a win against Miami Christian, Espinoza struck out six.
Yancarlos Cordova, RHP, True North Classical Academy
The Titans prevailed by a run, 8-7, against Jensen Beach. Cordova struck out seven in three innings.
Brenden Trujillo, RHP/INF, Cardinal Gibbons
In a high-scoring contest with St. Thomas Aquinas, Trujillo had a home run, double and four RBIs.
Kiernan O’Neill, SS, North Broward Prep
The Central Florida recruit is starting to tap into his power, demonstrated by the fact he connected on three home runs in two games. Actually, he homered in three consecutive at-bats. The Eagles also are heating up, having won seven straight games.
RJ Machado, 3B/RHP, American Heritage
In a 1-0 win at Canterbury Fort Myers, Machado struck out three in two hitless, scoreless innings. The third baseman also had a hit, and he scored the only run in the game.
Vito Faridani, RHP, Cooper City
The Cowboys beat First Baptist Academy, and Faridani had seven strikeouts in seven innings.
Cooper Obst, C, Pine Crest
The Panthers posted a comfortable win against Fort Lauderdale, with Obst picking up three hits (two doubles) and three RBIs.
Santi Arismendi, RHP, Chaminade-Madonna
The Lions continue to play at a high level. Arismendi gave up one run, striking out eight, in six innings in a win against state-ranked Cardinal Newman.
Blake Anderson, RHP, Cardinal Newman
In a lopsided, 19-1, win against Williamsburg, Anderson struck out four and allowed one run in three innings. At the plate, the senior had a triple, two hits and four RBIs.
Martin Pereira, RHP/INF, Pembroke Pines Charter
The Jaguars defeated IMG Academy Gold, 5-4. Pereira struck out six in five innings, giving up three runs, and he had two hits and an RBI.
Adrian Bermudez, INF, West Broward
Against Poly Prep Country Day (New York), Bermudez had three hits and three RBIs in the win.
Matthew Farinas, 3B, Somerset Academy
The infielder had a big game against NSU University, recording an inside-the-park home run, plus a single.
Michael Ghann, RHP, Taravella
The Trojans went into extra innings to beat St. John Paul II Academy, 4-3. Ghann threw all eight innings, allowing three wins while picking up the win.