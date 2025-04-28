Vote: Who should be the South Florida high school baseball Player of the Week? (4/28/2025)
The Regional Quarterfinals are in the books.
The best-of-three format has made the road to the Regional Semifinals more challenging. It also provided more games, and opportunities for players to step up.
Now it’s time to recognize the top performers in our High School on SI South Florida baseball Player of the Week poll.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Anthony Tizol of Taravella.
Here are this week's nominees. Voting ends May 4, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Gabriel Milano, 3B, Doral Academy
It’s easy to see why Milano, a 2025 Class Miami recruit, is also a candidate to get selected in the summer MLB Draft. The left-handed hitting infielder belted a home run, had three hits, and drove in eight runs in the Firebirds’ 13-0 close-out win against Flanagan in their Class 6A series.
Gio Rojas, LHP, Marjory Stoneman Douglas
In Game 1 of the Eagles’ Class 7A series, Rojas struck out 13 in six shutout innings against Cypress Bay. In Game 2, Rojas also hit a home run.
Dylan Dubovik, OF/RHP, American Heritage Plantation
In a 4-3 comeback win against Rockledge in Game 2 of their Class 4A series, Dubovik had two hits and an RBI. In Game 1, the Miami recruit had a home run and three RBIs.
Jonathan Lopez, INF, St. Thomas Aquinas
The Raiders dominated both games against Ida Baker in Class 6A. Lopez had a home run, triple and four RBIs in the close-out game. Also, in the first game, the senior had three hits and drove in two runs.
Aaron Hernandez, LHP, Westminster Christian
After losing Game 1 to Chaminade-Madonna in Class 2A, the Warriors needed to win the next two games to advance. The first of those two was at Chaminade. Hernandez gave his team a huge lift with a complete game, allowing one run, while striking out 10.
Spencer Krasner, LHP, Chaminade-Madonna
Krasner went the distance, tossing a shutout, 1-0, in Game 1 against Westminster Christian. In that outing, Krasner struck out nine, giving him 100 on the season, in 59 innings.
Robert Kramer, C, Monsignor Pace
In Class 3A, the Spartans eliminated defending state champion, Cardinal Gibbons, in two games. In a 14-2 victory in the second game, Kramer had a double, home run and two RBIs.
Kevin Roque, RHP, Miami Springs
The Golden Hawks took care of business against iMater Charter. In the second game, Roque gave up one hit in six shutout innings, with 10 strikeouts. Miami Springs hosts Monsignor Pace in the Class 3A Regional Semifinals.
Ivan Sabater, INF/RHP, West Broward
The Bobcats had their backs to the wall after losing Game 1 against Southwest. But in the decisive Game 3 on the road, Sabater had two hits, including a home run.
Miguel Delgado, 3B, Archbishop McCarthy
Against Heritage Palm Bay in Class 4A, Delgado had a home run and two RBIs in a Game 1 blowout, and in the second game – another lopsided victory – the junior had a two-run double.
Devin Lopez, RHP, Braddock
The Bulldogs eliminated Nova in Class 6A with a 3-2 win in Game 2. Lopez gave up no runs in five innings.
Martin Pereira, RHP, Pembroke Pines Charter
The Jaguars are advancing in Class 6A behind the strong pitching of Pereira, who gave up one earned run in six innings against South Fork.
Alfrin Rosario, RHP, Mater Academy Charter
In Class 4A, the Lions beat Atlantic, 10-0, in Game 1. Rosario struck out six in three shutout innings.
Logan Bristol, RHP, North Broward Prep
In Game 1 in Class 3A, Bristol struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings in the Eagles, 4-3, win against American Heritage Delray Beach.
JC Martinez, OF, Taravella
The Trojans advanced to the Class 7A Regional Semifinals against Stoneman Douglas, and Martinez helped lead the charge. In their 9-4 win in Game 3 at Western, the outfielder had four hits, including a home run, double and he drove in three runs. He also hit a home run in Game 2.