Vote: Who should be the South Florida Quarterback of the Year?
Another stellar high school football season is in the books after the Florida state championships concluded last week at Pitbull Stadium at Florida International University.
Now that the season is over, it’s time to decide who is the best of the best. High School on SI will be covering the top performers in various season-ending polls.
Today we put the spotlight on the signal callers. So, we’re asking you to decide who is the South Florida Quarterback of the Year?
Here are the nominees.
Dia Bell, American Heritage
A remarkable season for Bell was cut short in the playoffs when the Texas recruit went down with a right leg injury. The Patriots went on to win the Class 4A state title in Bell’s absence. We can’t overlook just how impressive the junior was in his 11 games, throwing for 2,597 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Sebastian Circo, Western
The Wildcats overcame plenty of adversity and still advanced to the regional finals in Class 7A before losing in the last seconds to Columbus. Circo impressed with 2,094 passing yards and 19 touchdowns on the season.
Tyler Chance, Chaminade-Madonna
Injuries caused the Lions to start four different quarterbacks. Chance is one of three to pass for more than 1,000 yards (1,196), and he was named the MVP of the Class 1A title game.
Vicente Gonzalez, Columbus
In Class 7A, the Explorers bid for a three-peat came up just short in the semifinals against Venice, 33-27. Splitting time at QB, Gonzalez made an impact, passing for 760 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Zac Katz, True North Classical Academy
After starting the season at Chaminade-Madonna, Katz transferred back to True North, and the sophomore posted impressive numbers: 2,460 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Andrew Indorf, St. Thomas Aquinas
Indorf capped his two-year starting career at St. Thomas with his second straight state title. The Raiders have won six straight state crowns. Indorf amassed 2,868 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.
Jayden Gonzalez, Pembroke Pines Charter
Gonzalez finished up his senior season with 1,527 yards passing and 17 touchdowns.
Neimann Lawrence, Ransom Everglades
As a freshman, Lawrence is drawing huge interest from major colleges. For good reason, he compiled 2,665 yards passing with 31 touchdowns.
Bekkem Kritza, Chaminade-Madonna
The Penn State signee transferred in mid-season from Miami Central, and passed for 1,029 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight games with the Lions.
Mason Mallory, West Boca Raton
Mallory guided the Bulls to a 15-0 record and the Class 6A state title (the first in school history). The junior finished with 1,707 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Nylan Maine, Booker T. Washington
The Tornadoes reached the Class 2A semifinals before coming up short against Gadsden County. Maine passed for 1,656 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Chance Humphrey, Westminster Academy
For the Lions, Humphrey picked up 1,356 yards passing.
Dorian Mallary, Immaculate-La Salle
The Royal Lions had a breakthrough season, going 11-2 and advanced in the Class 2A playoffs. Mallary threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff win against Monsignor Pace.
Cristian Mata, Piper
In Class 6A, Piper went 10-2 with Mata running the offense. The senior threw for 998 yards passing and rushed for 148 yards.
Omair Mcneal, Blanche Ely
Mcneal had a 407 yards passing game in the Tigers’ win over Chaminade-Madonna, and he passed for 2,511 yards with 22 touchdowns on the season.
Jayden Miller, NSU University
The Sharks came up just short of the Sunshine State Athletic Association championship, falling 49-42 to Master’s Academy in the title game. Miller guided an explosive offense this season, passing for 2,726 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Anthony Mcqueen, Miami Central
It was an unfortunate season for the Rockets, who ended up having to forfeit all nine of their games due to player eligibility issues. The off the field issues, however, didn’t diminish the impact Mcqueen made when he took over as quarterback full time. The junior threw for 1,524 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 224 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.
Sean Ponder, Monsignor Pace
Ponder passed for 1,738 yards, and completed 69 percent of his passes.
Randy Phillips, Carol City
The senior had 1,571 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and led the Chiefs to a 7-4 record.
Hunter Gilman, North Broward Prep
Gilman capped his senior season with 1,046 yards passing.
James Perrone, Miami Southridge
The Spartans lost a heartbreaker on a controversial last-second fumble in the Class 6A semifinals to West Boca Raton. Perrone passed for 193 yards and a touchdown in that game. For the season, the sophomore threw for 2,966 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Javarius Robinson, Dillard
Robinson nearly led Dillard to an upset at American Heritage in the playoffs, and the junior finished the year with 929 yards passing in six games.
Jack Spaeder, Monarch
Spaeder passed for 1,813 yards and 14 touchdowns. The sophomore recently announced he will be transferring to West Broward.
Leon Strawder, Miami Northwestern
The junior is a big reason the Bulls won the Class 3A state championship, passing for 2,677 yards and 41 touchdowns.
Tyler Shattuck, West Broward
The senior closed out his career for the Bobcats with 2,028 passing yards and 21 yards.
Jayden Torres, Cardinal Gibbons
The junior threw for 2,735 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Nick Dyer, Cooper City
Dyer closed out his sophomore season with 1,159 yards passing.
Malachi Toney, American Heritage
Three-and-a-half games does not make a season. But those 3 ½ games also can’t be ignored. That’s because Toney (Miami signee), one of the top receivers in the state, became the Patriots’ emergency quarterback after Bell’s injury. Toney rallied his team to victory in the second half against Dillard, and then led Heritage to a state championship. Toney threw for 524 yards, and completed 72 percent of his passes. And, yes, we will also list Toney among receivers when we get around to that poll.
Preston Wright, Chaminade-Madonna
The starting job became Wright’s after Chance injured his leg in the second game. In five games, Wright threw for 1,305 yards, before his season ended with a right thumb injury.
Steven Wright, South Broward
The freshman stepped up and completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 1,321 yards.
Ennio Yapoor, Miami Norland
What a season, and career for Miami-Dade County’s all-time leading passer. Yapoor threw for 3,105 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. That’s not all, the Vikings’ star ran for 1,012 yards and nine more touchdowns. For his career, Yapoor threw for 14,129 yards and 111 touchdowns.