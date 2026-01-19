Best Prop Bets for Miami vs. Indiana in College Football Playoff National Championship

It's time for the final college football game of the season. The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the Miami Hurricanes for the National Championship.

If you're lucky enough to live in a state that allows you to bet on college football player props, it's best to take advantage of that. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets for Monday night's national championship.

Miami vs. Indiana Best Prop Bets for National Championship Game

Fernando Mendoza OVER 223.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Fernando Mendoza went UNDER his passing yards in both playoff games so far, but I think now is the time to zig instead of zag and take the OVER. The Hurricanes have allowed opposing quarterbacks to average 6.3 yards per pass attempt this season, and they're also 30th in opponent dropback success rate. For Indiana to finish the job and win the school's first national championship, they need their Heisman Trophy winner to step up.

Mark Fletcher Jr. UNDER 69.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Indiana has done a great job of stopping the run this season. The Hoosiers have allowed their opponents to average just 3.0 yards per carry. They've been even better lately, allowing teams to average only 2.5 yards per carry over their last three games.

Additionally, with the Hoosiers set at 8.5-point favorites, there's a solid chance they have the lead in the second half. If that's true, Miami is going to have to turn to the pass to try to catch up on the scoreboard. If that happens, that'll limit Mark Fletcher Jr.'s opportunities to rush the football. I'll take the UNDER on his rushing yards total of 69.5.

Malachi Toney Anytime Touchdown (+150)

There's a strong argument to be made that the most talented player on the field on Monday night will be the Hurricanes' wide receiver, Malachi Toney. He was electric against Ole Miss in the semifinal, and the Hurricanes have started to get him the ball on the ground, as well as through the air. Using their best offensive weapon is going to be Miami's best chance of scoring on Indiana. Let's bet on him to find the end zone at +150.

