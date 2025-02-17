Vote: Who Should Be The South Suncoast Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? (2/17/2025)
Florida high school baseball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Baseball Player of the Week award from Feb. 10-15, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jake Armstrong, Cardinal Mooney
The Cougars' junior pitcher was solid in the team's 8-2 win over IMG Academy Gold, with Armstrong pitching four innings, allowing just two hits and struckout five batters.
Tyler Cripe, Parrish Community
One of the top performances at the plate came from Cripe for the Bulls, with the senior going 4-for-6, with four runs driven in, a double and a home run in a 28-3 win over Bayshore.
Blake Norman, Sarasota
Through four innings of work in a 7-0 win over Boca Ciega, Norman had himself a strong evening by only walking one and striking out seven batters.
Jackson Bradley, Inspiration Academy
Bradley was superb in the Lions' 12-1 victory over Braden River, with the senior going three innings, yielding one hit, one run and striking six batters.
Troy Carpenter, IMG Academy Gray
IMG Academy Gray leaned on the long ball from Carpenter as the senior went 3-for-4 with three hits, including two home runs and three runs driven in as the Ascenders defeated Central Pointe Christian Academy, 11-2.
Wes Stines, North Port
Stines' bat was red hot in the Bobcats' 14-5 victory over Boca Ciega, with the junior going 3-for-5 and four runs driven in.
Clayton Williams, Palmetto
In the Tigers' 8-0 win over Sarasota Riverview, Williams set the tone for the shutout as he went four innings, yielding just two hits, one walk and striking out seven batters.
Chase Bentley, IMG Academy
For the national team, they impressed when they faced local Lakewood Ranch and Bentley led the way from the mound. The pitcher went a strong five innings with five strikeouts, yielding only three hits and one run.
Rowan Baum, Sarasota Christian
In a 2-0 victory over Admiral Farragut, Baum was sensational for the Blazers and went the distance, allowing four hits and striking out three.
Jordan Greene, Bayshore
The Bruins first win came behind a solid pitching performance from Green, who went nearly six innings and struckout 11 in a 5-4 victory over Southeast.
