Vote: Who Should Be the Southwest Florida Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/21/2025)

Who was the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours Collier and Lee counties and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jerry Ashley, Bishop Verot

The 6-7 senior forward finished with a double-double (21 points and 10 rebounds) in a 60-48 loss to Gateway Charter on January 16.

Juju Castillo, Palmetto Ridge

The 6-3 senior combo guard finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-50 win over Naples on January 16. He followed that with another double-double (14 points and 12 rebounds) in a 52-39 victory over Lely on January 17. 

Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier

The 6-3 senior guard finished with a game-high 34 points in a 68-47 win over Golden Gate on January 17.

Christopher “Dru” Davis, Gateway

Davis finished with 24 points, five rebounds, and seven steals in a 63-48 win over Island Coast on January 13.

Giordan Easley, Gateway Charter

The 6-2 senior guard finished with 14 points in a 66-63 win over Discovery on January 18. Easley also reached the 1000-point milestone in the win as well. 

Patrick Johnson, Gateway Charter

Johnson finished with a double-double (16 points and 13 rebounds) in a 66-63 win over Discovery on January 18.

Austin Leslie, Bishop Verot

The 6-7 senior forward finished with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field in a 65-50 loss to Santa Fe Catholic on January 18.

Sam Powell, Golden Gate

The 6-4 junior guard finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in a 74-54 win over Palmetto Ridge on January 17. 

Cole Vetor, Community School of Naples

Vetor finished with a game-high 33 points and made nine 3-pointers in a 51-33 win over St. John Neumann on January 14.

Gavin Williams, Bishop Verot

The 6-0 senior guard finished with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field in a 65-50 loss to Santa Fe Catholic on January 18.

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

