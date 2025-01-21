Vote: Who Should Be the Southwest Florida Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/21/2025)
Who was the Southwest Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours Collier and Lee counties and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jerry Ashley, Bishop Verot
The 6-7 senior forward finished with a double-double (21 points and 10 rebounds) in a 60-48 loss to Gateway Charter on January 16.
Juju Castillo, Palmetto Ridge
The 6-3 senior combo guard finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-50 win over Naples on January 16. He followed that with another double-double (14 points and 12 rebounds) in a 52-39 victory over Lely on January 17.
Spencer Clayton, Barron Collier
The 6-3 senior guard finished with a game-high 34 points in a 68-47 win over Golden Gate on January 17.
Christopher “Dru” Davis, Gateway
Davis finished with 24 points, five rebounds, and seven steals in a 63-48 win over Island Coast on January 13.
Giordan Easley, Gateway Charter
The 6-2 senior guard finished with 14 points in a 66-63 win over Discovery on January 18. Easley also reached the 1000-point milestone in the win as well.
Patrick Johnson, Gateway Charter
Johnson finished with a double-double (16 points and 13 rebounds) in a 66-63 win over Discovery on January 18.
Austin Leslie, Bishop Verot
The 6-7 senior forward finished with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field in a 65-50 loss to Santa Fe Catholic on January 18.
Sam Powell, Golden Gate
The 6-4 junior guard finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in a 74-54 win over Palmetto Ridge on January 17.
Cole Vetor, Community School of Naples
Vetor finished with a game-high 33 points and made nine 3-pointers in a 51-33 win over St. John Neumann on January 14.
Gavin Williams, Bishop Verot
The 6-0 senior guard finished with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field in a 65-50 loss to Santa Fe Catholic on January 18.