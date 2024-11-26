High School

Vote: Who should be the Tampa Bay Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (11/25/2024)

Here are 10 candidates for your voting consideration

Ross Van De Griek

We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 athletes for games played November 18-23, 2024.

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian

Through the first two games this season, the 6-10 junior forward is averaging 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 6.5 blocks per game.

Derrick Doe, Sports Leadership and Management

Doe is averaging 17.7 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game through the first three games this season.

Neomar Flores, Sports Leadership and Management

Flores is averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game through the first three games this season.

Eddy Hernandez, Sickles

Hernandez is averaging 15.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game through the first three games this season.

Jayce Humphries, Gaither

Through the first three games this season, Humphries leads the team averaging 16.3 points per game.

Jojo Philon, Blake

Philon is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 5.0 steals per game through the first two games this season.

Carter Reins, Jesuit

Reins is averaging 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game through the first three games this season.

Lyrique Sartin, Bell Creek Academy

Sartin is averaging 25.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 4.0 steals per game through the first two games this season.

Myheir Session, Tampa Prep

Session is averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game through the first three games this season.

Caleb Williams, North Tampa Christian

Williams is averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game through the first two games this season.

