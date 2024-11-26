Vote: Who should be the Tampa Bay Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (11/25/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 10 athletes for games played November 18-23, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian
Through the first two games this season, the 6-10 junior forward is averaging 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 6.5 blocks per game.
Derrick Doe, Sports Leadership and Management
Doe is averaging 17.7 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game through the first three games this season.
Neomar Flores, Sports Leadership and Management
Flores is averaging 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game through the first three games this season.
Eddy Hernandez, Sickles
Hernandez is averaging 15.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game through the first three games this season.
Jayce Humphries, Gaither
Through the first three games this season, Humphries leads the team averaging 16.3 points per game.
Jojo Philon, Blake
Philon is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 5.0 steals per game through the first two games this season.
Carter Reins, Jesuit
Reins is averaging 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game through the first three games this season.
Lyrique Sartin, Bell Creek Academy
Sartin is averaging 25.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 4.0 steals per game through the first two games this season.
Myheir Session, Tampa Prep
Session is averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game through the first three games this season.
Caleb Williams, North Tampa Christian
Williams is averaging 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game through the first two games this season.