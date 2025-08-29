Vote: Who is the Top Returning Receiver in Rhode Island in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in Rhode Island.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled a list of the best quarterbacks and the best running backs in the Ocean State.
Now, it’s time to highlight the best receivers.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Rhode Island, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Thursday, Sept. 11 at 11:59 PM PT
Jack Belluzzi, Burrillville, junior
Belluzzi recorded 732 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns for the Broncos last season. As a sophomore on defense, Belluzzi had 42 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Cooper Berthelot, North Kingstown, senior
Berthelot finished with 1,052 all-purpose yards, nine receiving TDs and a couple of rushing scores for the Skippers in 2024. On special teams, he racked up close to 300 yards on kick and punt returns.
Charlie Cornell, Cranston West, senior
Cornell finished with 806 all-purpose yards and seven TDs last season for the Falcons. On defense, he had an interception.
Daniel Cummings, Westerly, sophomore
As a freshman for the Bulldogs last season, Cummings racked up 1,062 all-purpose yards, 41 receptions and 12 TDs. Defensively, the rising sophomore finished with 44 tackles and two interceptions.
Jomar Lopes, Davies Career & Tech, senior
Lopes did a little bit of everything for the Patriots in 2024. Between throwing, running, catching and more, Lopes finished with nearly 650 all-purpose yards, 10 receiving TDs and one rushing score.
Edgar Melendez, Davies Career & Tech, senior
Last season, Melendez had more than 600 all-purpose yards and nine total TDs for the Patriots. He also had an interception on defense.
Armand Northup-Reed, St. Raphael, junior
The rising junior capped his 2024 campaign for the Saints with 825 all-purpose yards, 39 receptions and nine TDs. Defensively, he had 25 tackles and an interception.
Amias Reed, Cranston East, sophomore
Reed recorded 914 all-purpose yards, 25 receptions and six total TDs for the Thunderbolts in 2024. As a sophomore last season, Reed also had 62 tackles, two interceptions, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery.
Jacoby Tavares, Classical HS, senior
Tavares had 670 all-purpose yards and 10 TDs for the Purple last year. As a cornerback, Tavares tallied a sack and three interceptions.
Caleb Williams, Westerly, senior
Williams, who recorded 1,004 all-purpose yards in 2024, is a jack-of-all-trades for the Bulldogs. He had nine receiving TDs, threw for five scores and ran into the end zone twice. As a linebacker, Williams finished with 60 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, a blocked punt and a fumble recovery.
