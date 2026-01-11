2025 NFL Wild-Card Good, Bad and Ugly: Matthew Stafford's Epic Drive Saves the Rams
The NFL playoffs nearly started with a massive upset.
Matthew Stafford didn’t allow the No. 5-seeded Rams to be beaten by the No. 4-seeded Panthers for a second time this season. Stafford tossed a clutch 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colby Parkinson with under a minute left to give Los Angeles a 34–31 wild-card victory in Carolina on Saturday.
Bryce Young put on a show, but the Panthers came up short after Jimmy Horn Jr. dropped a pass on fourth down to ice the game for the Rams. Now Los Angeles will wait to find out its divisional round opponent.
In the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader, the intensity level will pick up when the No. 2-seeded Bears host the No. 7-seeded Packers. Jordan Love will return to the field after missing the past two games due to a concussion he sustained in Week 16, also in Chicago.
There could be an offensive explosion when the Bills and Jaguars clash for the first of three games on Sunday. Josh Allen will start the postseason on the road for the first time since 2019, when Buffalo fell short in Houston.
The Eagles will host the 49ers in their first playoff meeting since the 2022 NFC championship game. And the Chargers and Patriots will battle in a highly intriguing Sunday Night Football showdown between Justin Herbert and Drake Maye.
On Monday night, the Texans and their elite defense will go up against 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers to close out wild-card weekend.
But we start in Charlotte with some heroics by Stafford and the Rams.
Good: Stafford, Young put on a show to open playoffs
The story was nearly about Young, the 2023 No. 1 pick, carving up the Rams’ weak secondary, but the Panthers left too much time on the clock for the future Hall of Famer standing on the other sideline.
After Young connected with Jalen Coker for a go-ahead seven-yard touchdown pass, Stafford and the Rams’ high-scoring offense stepped up on the field with nearly three minutes left in regulation. The front-runner for MVP produced a sensational seven-play, 71-yard scoring drive that ended with Parkinson crossing the end zone with 38 seconds left in regulation.
Stafford finished 24-of-42 for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Young went 21-of-40 for 264 yards, one rushing touchdown, one passing touchdown and an interception.
The Rams jumped to an early 14–0 advantage, but the pesky Panthers found ways to even the playing field, with coach Dave Canales giving Young the green light to throw passes of 10-plus yards. Even against a rocky secondary, it was impressive how Young picked apart L.A.’s defense, considering that he lost his left tackle Ikem Ekwonu due to injury early in the game.
But the Rams stopped the bleeding after Puka Nacua broke up a potential Stafford interception in the end zone, allowing the Rams to restore order in a game that was slipping away. Kyren Williams converted on fourth-and-1 with a two-yard run, and a few plays later, Williams crossed the end zone on a 13-yard go-ahead touchdown catch to give L.A. a 27–24 advantage and silence the crowd with 8:47 left in regulation.
From there, Young and Stafford traded go-ahead touchdowns, and it appeared that the Panthers were going to benefit from having the ball last. But the Rams caught a break with Horn dropping the pass on fourth down.
Bad: Rams coach Sean McVay makes questionable offensive calls
The Rams produced the highest-scoring offense in football partly due to a unique personnel with three tight ends on the field. But coach Sean McVay didn’t lean on his tight ends for nearly three quarters, which allowed the Panthers to overcome a 14-point deficit.
It wasn’t until Carolina took a 24–20 advantage early in the fourth quarter that McVay leaned heavily on his beefier personnel. He kept calling plays for Stafford to attack the Panthers’ stout cornerbacks with wide receivers Davante Adams and Nacua. It worked initially, but Carolina’s defense, led by DC Ejiro Evero, quickly adjusted.
It wasn’t too late for the Rams, but they could have put away the Panthers a lot sooner if McVay decided to play away from cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Then again, the trio of Stafford, Nacua and Adams is capable of having success against any defense. But what makes the Rams’ offense the best unit in football is all the weapons at Stafford’s disposal.
Perhaps McVay will use more of the tight ends and running backs after all of the contributions L.A. received down the stretch of a chaotic playoff game.
Ugly: Critical mistakes on both sides leads to wild finish in Carolina
While there were moments when it looked like the Panthers were going to pull the upset, Los Angeles often appeared a step ahead because of a handful of critical mistakes from Carolina, especially in the first half.
From the jump, Canales searched for advantages, but his fourth-down decision on the opening drive backfired, leading to a short-field touchdown for L.A. (Carolina later had another failed fourth down). The Rams again got the ball in enemy territory after Young threw an interception due to a communication error with Coker, costing the Panthers another seven points and giving them an early 14–0 deficit.
There was also a dropped pass from Chuba Hubbard on third down, a muffed punt from Trevor Etienne and a kickoff that didn’t hit the landing zone to give the Rams another beneficial starting position. But the Panthers only trailed 17–14 at halftime because Young managed to pick apart the Rams’ weak secondary, which struggled to keep tabs on Coker and rookie sensation Tetairoa McMillan. Also, the Rams hurt themselves with a rare dropped pass from Nacua and a failed fourth-down conversion.
Carolina had opportunities to pull off another upset as a 10-point underdog, but the team committed too many mistakes against a dangerous offense.