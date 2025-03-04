High School

Vote: Who should be the Tampa Bay High School Softball Player of the Week? (3/3/2025)

High School on SI will nominate 8 athletes for games played February 24-March 1.

Ross Van De Griek

Berkeley Prep 2025 Infielder Avery Powers delivering a pitch during a 2024 softball game
The Florida High School softball season is just getting started and each week, we will nominate 10 student-athletes who had impressive performances.

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay High School Softball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, March 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.

Paige Sanchez, First Base, Bloomingdale (Senior)

Sanchez drove in two runs and hit a home run in a 7-5 win over Wharton on February 27.

Avery Powers, Utility, Berkeley Prep (Senior)

Powers drove in three runs in a 14-0 win over Canterbury (St. Petersburg) on February 25.

Sarai Nicholas, Utility, Newsome (Junior)

Nicholas drove in three runs, and hit a home run in a 9-3 win over Chamberlain on February 27.

Kate Compton, Utility, Plant (Sophomore)

The James Madison University commit drove in four runs and scored two in a 11-10 win over Wharton on March 1.

Kennedy Shea, Infielder, Strawberry Crest (Senior)

Shea drove in three runs on three hits in a 18-1 win over Armwood on February 25.

Madelyn Parker, Infielder, Wharton (Junior)

Parker drove in a total of six runs in two games played last week against Bloomingdale and Plant.

Zoe Mello, Infielder, Sickles (Senior)

Mello pitched five shut-out innings and allowed just three hits in a 10-0 win over Jefferson on February 25.

Marley Boucher, Infielder, Bloomingdale (Junior)

Boucher hit .416 (5-for-12) and drove in three runs for the Lady Bulls, picking up wins over Durant and Wharton last week.

