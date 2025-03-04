Vote: Who should be the Tampa Bay High School Softball Player of the Week? (3/3/2025)
The Florida High School softball season is just getting started and each week, we will nominate 10 student-athletes who had impressive performances.
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay High School Softball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, March 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Paige Sanchez, First Base, Bloomingdale (Senior)
Sanchez drove in two runs and hit a home run in a 7-5 win over Wharton on February 27.
Avery Powers, Utility, Berkeley Prep (Senior)
Powers drove in three runs in a 14-0 win over Canterbury (St. Petersburg) on February 25.
Sarai Nicholas, Utility, Newsome (Junior)
Nicholas drove in three runs, and hit a home run in a 9-3 win over Chamberlain on February 27.
Kate Compton, Utility, Plant (Sophomore)
The James Madison University commit drove in four runs and scored two in a 11-10 win over Wharton on March 1.
Kennedy Shea, Infielder, Strawberry Crest (Senior)
Shea drove in three runs on three hits in a 18-1 win over Armwood on February 25.
Madelyn Parker, Infielder, Wharton (Junior)
Parker drove in a total of six runs in two games played last week against Bloomingdale and Plant.
Zoe Mello, Infielder, Sickles (Senior)
Mello pitched five shut-out innings and allowed just three hits in a 10-0 win over Jefferson on February 25.
Marley Boucher, Infielder, Bloomingdale (Junior)
Boucher hit .416 (5-for-12) and drove in three runs for the Lady Bulls, picking up wins over Durant and Wharton last week.