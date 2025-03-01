Vote: Who was the North Suncoast high school boys basketball Player of the Year in 2024-25?
With the 2024-25 season in Florida high school boys basketball reaching its conclusion, which players put themselves in the conversation for the Player of the Year of the North Suncoast? Here is a list of the best players from the area who guided their teams to success with their performance this winter.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who has been the Player of the Year for this 2024-25 Florida North Suncoast high school boys basketball season.
Voting will end on March 16th, 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominees:
J.T. Tipton, Jr., Lecanto
Led the Panthers to an Elite Eight appearance, averaging 19.0 points while shooting 41% from beyond the arc with 103 3-pointers made to go with 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.4 steals.
Braylen Moore, Jr., Lecanto
Averaged 17.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals while also making 66 3-pointers to help the Panthers advance to a regional final.
K.J. Smith, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
His big senior year helped the Bulls collect a district championship and reach the Sweet 16, as he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals, making 91 3-pointers and hit at a 34% clip from beyond the arc.
Christopher Murray, Sr., Sunlake
The senior helped the Seahawks finish 18-8 and reach regionals, averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, making 48 3-pointers and shooting at 39% from beyond the arc.
Ethan Hicks, Sr., Wesley Chapel
The point guard was key in the Wildcats going 20-9 and reaching the Sweet 16, averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.4 steals, making 64 3-pointers.
Jacob Yeager, Sr., River Ridge
The senior paced the Royal Knights averaging 21.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals while making 67 3-point attempts and shooting 35% from the 3-point line.
T.J. Gebru, Sr., Pasco
The senior point guard averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals, leading the Pirates to a winning season at 14-12.
Sian Morris, Sr., Wesley Chapel
The Wildcats went to the Sweet 16 with the senior guard playing a big role, averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.4 steals, making 59 3-pointers.
Sansao Wika, Jr., Zephyrhills Christian
The junior led the Warriors to a 19-7 record and a Sweet 16 appearance, averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.9 blocks.
Ryan Sayre, Sr., Springstead
The senior guard averaged 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals while sinking 53 3-pointers to help the Eagles go 15-11 on the season.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App