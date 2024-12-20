Vote: Who Was The Top Freshman Football Player In Florida Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where freshmen that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top freshman football player of 2023?
We will go state-by-state along the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the freshmen that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected 13 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Trimarcus Mayes, OL/DL, Niceville
Niceville has a potential great one in Mayes, who started both ways for the Class 5A state semifinalist Eagles. He had nine solo tackles, 17 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack on the season.
Jackson Stecher, QB, Orlando Master's Academy
Stecher broke onto the scene this season and flourished for Master's Academy as one of the top freshmen quarterbacks around. In 2024, Stecher ended up completing 138-of-179 (77 percent) passes for 2,666 yards, 38 touchdowns and just two picks.
Niemann Lawrence, QB, Ransom Everglades
One of the most highly coveted 2028 quarterbacks around, Lawrence is already turning heads after a couple years playing varsity football so far. In 2024, Lawrence completed 160-of-249 passes for 2,665 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Brady Quinn, QB, First Baptist Academy of Naples
Starting for one of Southwest Florida's top programs, Quinn took the reigns and played beyond his years. The freshman passer completed 176-of-316 passes for 2,549 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach
Monds is the top dual-threat quarterback of all the freshmen passers on this list and proved so on the Treasure Coast's top club. The signal caller finished the season throwing for 2,234 yards, 23 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Monds went for 502 yards and nine touchdowns.
Taihj Moore, ATH, DeLand
As the season went on, Rick Darlington and crew used the freshman sensation as an intrical piece to the offense. Moore ended '24 rushing for 1,380 yards on 160 carries and scoring 19 touchdowns.
Aiden Graham, RB, Oak Ridge
The Pioneers have a bright future with a building block like Graham within the program. Graham ended this past season rushing for 1,148 yards on 155 attempts and scored seven touchdowns.
Eric McFarland, WR, IMG Academy
Not many freshman came onto the scene in the Sunshine State and impressed like McFarland did. Starting for the Ascenders' national team, McFarland hauled in 36 passes for 574 yards and eight touchdowns. McFarland has his fair share of Power 4 interest from schools from around the country.
Brysen Wright, WR, Mandarin
On a team filled with talent from top to bottom, Wright was a contributor as a freshman for the Mustangs. Wright hauled in 31 passes for 646 yards and eight touchdowns.
Tyree Mannings Jr. WR, Sarasota Booker
Playing for the Class 3A state semifinalist Tornadoes, Mannings Jr. had a vital role on both sides of the ball for Scottie Littles. The athlete amassed 765 yards on 30 catches and found the endzone seven times. Also had over 300 yards via kick/punt return.
Tromon Isaac Jr., WR, Western
The Wildcats were one of South Florida's top programs and Isaac Jr. impressed many his first season. Isaac Jr. caught 30 passes for 743 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
A'mir Sears, ATH, West Broward
Wherever West Broward needed Sears, he stepped in and produced. Sears on offense hauled in 25 passes for 501 yards and five scores. Defensively, Sears notched 102 total tackles and four interceptions.
Aden Johnson, ATH, South Broward
The Bulldogs had their own star in Johnson, who made plenty of plays on defense this past season. Johnson tallied 93 tackles, 29 for a loss and 13 sacks. On offense, he caught 17 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns.
