Vote: Who was the top standout from 2025 FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League tournament No. 6?
PALMETTO, FLORIDA – It was another hot, humid, competitive spring day back out in the South Suncoast region of Florida and there was plenty of great Florida high school football action taking place Saturday morning, during the fifth session of the FHS Association 7v7 Xtreme League tournament play at Palmetto High School.
The field this time included 14 schools each taking a chance at showing they could be the top team of the tournament. Also taking place was a linemen challenge, with three schools participating in that competition.
Sixth session of the action concluded with Ocala Vanguard edging out passing rival Plant tournament play on Saturday afternoon.
What truly separates the FHS7v7 Association League from other passing league tournaments is the emphasis on the high school teams bringing their players compared to the independent circuit.
In addition to the benefits to the teams, individual players also had a great opportunity to showcase their skills. Here are 25 individual standouts from second session and we have a poll at the bottom you can vote on the top performer of the day.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will conclude on April 28th, 11:59 p.m.
Saturday Standouts 4/19/2025 at Palmetto High School
Nazir Pitchford, WR, Palmetto
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound wide receiver was the go-to-wide receiver for the Tigers on Saturday. From being able to get open in the short passing game to getting vertical, Pitchford looked impressive.
Hunter Ferguson, QB, Palmetto
Throwing Pitchford and others the rock for the Tigers was Ferguson, who shared time under center throughout the day. The quarterback showed off his big arm during the tournament.
Terrance Lewis, QB, Ocala Vanguard
Always making himself one of the standouts when it comes to signal caller is the Knights' Lewis. The Class of 2027 signal caller looked sharp in leading Vanguard to the tournament championship on Saturday.
James Bethea, LB, Ocala Vanguard
We don't have many linebackers on this list, but Bethea makes the cut after making several plays through the afternoon from his linebacker position.
Aidan Airgood, QB, Riverview
The Sharks quarterback looked sharp throughout the day as the 2027 prospect connected on several nice touchdown throws.
Doniven Persaud, WR, Riverview
Just a freshman for the Sharks, the wide receiver made some nice catches, including a nice one-handed grab in the endzone.
Mike Broxton Jr., TE, Gibbs
One player that had folks turning heads was the 6-foot-9 tight end from Gibbs. Broxton Jr., who plays on the Gladiators' basketball team, showed some good straight ahead speed and was an ideal redzone target.
Jordan Calvin, QB, Gibbs
Last year's starter for the Gladiators made strides in reading progressions and making more on-time throws throughout the afternoon. Has great size for the quarterback position.
Jayden McCutchen, QB, Lake Region
One of the 863's top returning quarterbacks made an impression at the tournament with his big arm and pinpoint accuracy.
Daniel Woods, DB, Lake Region
The defensive back was another Lake Region player that really stood out for the Thunder. From patrolling the secondary to making plays, Woods looked like one of the better defenders.
Delsands Cezard, QB, North Miami
Cezard is coming off a season in which he threw for over 700 yards in 2024 and the Pioneers' signal caller displayed his ability was as good as any at Palmetto. The quarterback is a Class of 2027 prospect.
Chammbrayy Campbell, WR, North Miami
The fellow sophomore athlete had himself a strong 2024 campaign and showed off on Saturday that he was North Miami's top wide receiver.
CJ Ellis, DB, Taylor County
Ellis, who has an offer from Florida International, was the Bulldogs' top defensive back during the tournament. The junior defensive back made 34 tackles in 2024.
Bryan Sardinas, LB, Taylor County
The junior linebacker patrolled the middle of the field for the Bulldogs on defense and racked up 104 tackles.
Bez Glanton, ATH, Taylor County
Glanton displayed his versatility for the Bulldogs in playing multiple positions throughout the afternoon.
Seth Boggs, DB, Taylor County
Another Taylor County defensive back that stood out was Boggs, who joined Ellis as another defender that was making a bevy of plays.
Jon-Pierre Suranto, QB, Bayshore
The Bruins reached the tournament semifinals against Ocala Vanguard and leading the way was Pierre Suranto. Despite being undersized, Suranto displayed his strong arm.
Dillon Rose-Bailey, QB, Plant
In continuing to learn Hank Brown's offense, Rose-Bailey looked sharp in helping the Panthers reach the tournament final.
Davey Rolle, WR, Plant
Always showing out as one of the Panthers' top receivers is Rolle, who made plays all day long at wide.
Jabhari Payne, QB, Avon Park
The Red Devils' quarterback was another passer that displayed off his big arm on the day. Payne had several touchdown throws throughout the afternoon for Avon Park.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi