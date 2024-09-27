High School

Vote: Who would be on your 2024 All-Florida high school fantasy football team?

We are playing hypothetical high school fantasy football (kinda) as we ask you the fan to build out your team for this season

All around the country, one of the most popular games to play is fantasy football when it comes to college football and the NFL. 

Now, we try to take it to the high school football scene, kinda. 

We’ve gone ahead and selected players at quarterback, running back, wide receivers, flex/defense and team defenses and ask you the fan: Who would you take on your hypothetical high school fantasy football team? 

We take a look at the entire state of Florida and have our polls below for all the aforementioned positions and remember, this is all for fun! 

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Quarterbacks (Top vote is the quarterback selection)

Brady Har
Brady Hart of the Cocoa Tigers passes the ball during the game against Titusville Friday, August 23, 2024. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK / Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Running backs (Top 2 vote getters are the running back selections) 

American Heritage running back Byron Louis
American Heritage running back Byron Louis against Milton on Friday night at St. Thomas Aquinas High School /

Wide receivers (Top 2 vote getters are the wide receiver selections)

Armwood wide receiver Tyler Williams
Armwood wide receiver Tyler Williams / The Portal 305

Flex/Athlete (Top vote getter is the flex/athlete selection) 

Ladarian Clard
Ladarian Clardy (1) carries the ball during the Escambia vs Pine Forest football game at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. / Gregg Pachkowski / gregg@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Team Defenses (Top vote getter is the team defense selection) 

Lakeland's defense steps up to shut down Miami Central
Lakeland defense steps up with a goal-line stand in the closing minutes to stall Miami Central / Joe Frisaro

Kickers (Top vote getter is the kicker selection) 

Buchholz Bobcats kicker Jay Giunta
Buchholz Bobcats kicker Jay Giunta (23) attempts a field goal against the Eastside Rams during the first half at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, September 6, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
