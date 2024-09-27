Vote: Who would be on your 2024 All-Florida high school fantasy football team?
All around the country, one of the most popular games to play is fantasy football when it comes to college football and the NFL.
Now, we try to take it to the high school football scene, kinda.
We’ve gone ahead and selected players at quarterback, running back, wide receivers, flex/defense and team defenses and ask you the fan: Who would you take on your hypothetical high school fantasy football team?
We take a look at the entire state of Florida and have our polls below for all the aforementioned positions and remember, this is all for fun!
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Quarterbacks (Top vote is the quarterback selection)
Running backs (Top 2 vote getters are the running back selections)
Wide receivers (Top 2 vote getters are the wide receiver selections)
Flex/Athlete (Top vote getter is the flex/athlete selection)
Team Defenses (Top vote getter is the team defense selection)
Kickers (Top vote getter is the kicker selection)
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl