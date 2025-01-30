West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
West Boca Raton (Florida) is ready to spread their proverbial wings and test its mettle against national football powers.
According to a couple announcements by New Era Prep, the Bulls will be taking on Florida's Class 1A state champion Chaminade-Madonna and New Jersey power Bergen Catholic, respectively.
The Bulls will face off against the Lions in the preseason kickoff classic on Aug. 14th and then a couple weeks later against on Sep. 5th in South Florida versus the Crusaders.
West Boca Raton is coming off an undefeated season and defeating Kissimmee Osceola for the Class 6A state championship.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi