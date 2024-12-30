Who is the Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (12/30/2024)
Central Florida high school boys’ basketball players celebrated some big-time performances during Christmas week.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 13 athletes from games played Dec. 23-28, 2024, for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for Dec. 16-21, 2024: New Smyrna Beach SG/PG Tyler McKnight
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Cornelius Hines, PF, Eustis
The 6-foot-5 senior recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and two blocks in the Kingdom of the Sun tournament at Ocala Vanguard.
Arosco Dubois, SG/PG, Evans
Senior combo guard poured in 24 points to march the Trojans past Northwestern, 66-61, in the Kingdom of the Sun tournament. He has offers from Daytona State and Santa Fe College (Gainesville).
Kade Manley, PG/SG, Mainland
Super sophomore poured in 26 points, including an impressive eight 3-pointers, and added four rebounds, three assists and three steals to help the Buccaneers overpower Cocoa, 72-44, in the Mainland Holiday Shootout.
Jahneil Phillipus, G, Innovation
Sophomore scored 18 points in a 65-51 loss to Cocoa. Earlier, he had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and two rebounds in a 54-40 win against Deltona Trinity.
Connor Summer, SF, Boone
The 6-5 junior exploded for 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds to power the Braves past Mount Dora Christian, 80-62, in the championship game of the Stutzman Holiday Tournament at MDC.
Luke Deininger, F, Mount Dora Christian
The 6-4 senior scored 24 points in a 73-47 victory against Celebration in the Stutzman Holiday Tournament. Later, he had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Bulldogs’ loss to Boone.
Edson Oliveira da Silva, F, Celebration
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore, recorded 20 points for the Storm in their 55-51 win against Palmetto Ridge in the Stutzman Holiday Tournament consolation game. Earlier, he had 13 points in a loss to Mount Dora Christian.
Mason Fontaine, G, Harmony
Senior exploded for 28 points to power the Longhorns past South Dade, 55-43, in the Vero Beach Hoopla.
Javonte Simpson-Lee, F, Poinciana
The 6-6 junior recorded 20 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added four blocks to guide the Eagles past Westland (Ohio), 58-52, in the Keswick Suncoast Holiday Classic.
Mo Kamara, SF, University High (Orlando)
The powerful 6-8 senior erupted for 25 points to lead the Cougars past West Florida, 61-49, in the Red Division final of the Gulf Coast Holiday Classic. Earlier, he poured in 23 points in a 52-51 victory against Fairhope (Ala.). He was named tournament MVP.
Jermichael Johnson, W, Apopka
The 6-3 senior turned in a stellar game with 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals to lead the Blue Darters past BEST Academy Atlanta, 68-49.
Kevin Fernandez, G, Faith Christian
Fantastic freshman poured in 25 points to lead the Lions past Palatka, 70-51, in the Flagler Palm Coast Bulldog Classic. Earlier, he had 16 points in a 54-45 win against Clay.
Jalen Reece, G, Oak Ridge
LSU signee pumped in 25 points in a 77-62 loss to Pebblebrook (Ga.) in the Florida Hoopfest at Oak Ridge.
