Why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8th Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Might Be the Best Yet
The nation’s largest girls flag football showcase is set to return in a historic way as the 8th Annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic. The event presented by Nike will take place at the Bucs' AdventHealth Training Center, in February.
Record-Breaking Flag Football Growth Across Florida
The 2026 edition of the event will feature a record-breaking 130-plus teams and more than 3,000 high school athletes from across the state of Florida, making it the biggest girls flag football event in the country. That growth marks a significant jump from last year’s field of 109 teams and just over 2,000 athletes, underscoring the rapid rise and statewide investment in the sport.
Designed for Development, Not the Standings
Spanning seven days, the preseason classic is designed to give varsity programs a high-quality, competitive environment ahead of the regular season while remaining fully compliant with Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) guidelines. Each participating team will play two preseason games against non-divisional and non-regional opponents. While the games will be officiated, recorded, and played under standard rules, results will not count toward regular-season standings—allowing teams to evaluate talent, test schemes, and build chemistry without pressure.
One of the event’s most notable features is accessibility. The Preseason Classic is free of charge for all participating teams, a commitment that continues to open doors for programs across Florida regardless of budget or resources. The event is open to all varsity teams statewide, further reinforcing its role as a unifying kickoff to the girls flag football season.
Elite Facilities at AdventHealth Training Center
Games will be held across all outdoor fields at the AdventHealth Training Center, as well as inside the indoor practice facility, ensuring flexibility and consistency throughout the week. Action will run from Monday, February 9 through Sunday, February 15, with multiple time slots each day, including evening indoor games under the lights.
A Full Week of High-Level Competition
Weekday schedules will feature games beginning at 2:00 p.m., while Friday and Saturday will include full-day slates starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday’s schedule will conclude with evening indoor matchups, capping a full week of competition.
Game Days & Schedule
(Four games per time slot; one game during the 6:00 PM & 7:15 PM time frames)
Mon.-Thurs., Feb. 9-12
- 2:00 PM
- 3:15 PM
- 4:45 PM
- 6:00 PM (indoor)
- 7:15 PM (indoor)
Fri-Sat., Feb. 13 & 4
- 8:30 AM
- 9:45 AM
- 11:15 AM
- 12:30 PM
- 2:00 PM
- 3:15 PM
- 4:45 PM
- 6:00 PM (indoor)
- 7:15 PM (indoor)
Sunday, Feb. 15
- 1:00 PM
- 2:15 PM
- 3:30 PM
- 4:45 PM
- 6:00 PM (indoor)
- 7:15 PM (indoor)