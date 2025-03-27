High School

Wildwood's Trinidy Harris wins Florida Dairy Farmers rural-classification girls basketball Player of the Year

Harris led the Lady Wildcats to a perfect 25-0 record and the Rural State Championship which was the program's first since 2018 and third overall.

Wildwood s Trinidy Harris (10) goes up for basket against Hawthorne during their FHSAA Girls 1A Championship Basketball game at The RP Funding Center in Lakeland Wednesday. February 24, 2023. (MICHAEL WILSON)
On Wednesday, Wildwood senior point guard Trinidy Harris added more hardware to her collection from the 2024-2025 season as she was named the Rural-Classification Florida Dairy Farmers girls' basketball player of the year.

Harris was a key part of the Lady Wildcats perfect 25-0 season where they won the Rural-Classification state championship last month with a 65-43 win over Holmes County back on February 28. The Lady Wildcats won their first state championship since 2018 and their third overall in program history.

Harris joins her head coach Vincent Brown Sr. where he won the Florida Dairy Farmers Rural-Classification girls' basketball Coach of the Year award.

Harris averaged 18.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 steals per game for the Lady Wildcats this season.

Here are the eight Florida Dairy Farmer Overall Player of the Year Nominees

7A: Serenity Hardy, Winter Haven

Led her team to 27-2 record and the Class 7A state title, averaging 19.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.3 assists per game.

6A: Kelsey Sharpe, Sickles

Led her team to a 21-9 record and a spot in the regional finals by averaging 22.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 6.4 steals per game.

5A: Olivia Olson, New Smyrna Beach

The Marshall University signee led her team to a 27-5 record and the Class 5A state championship by averaging 21.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game

4A: Jaida Civil, Palm Bay

The University of Tennessee signee led her team to a 25-7 record and the Class 4A state title by averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

3A: Kali Barrett, Cardinal Mooney

The University of Cincinnati commit led her team to a 24-9 record and the Class 3A state title by averaging 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

2A: Markeli Jones-Tynes, Westminster Academy

The Robert Morris University commit led her team to a 22-8 record and a spot in the regional final by averaging 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 3.5 steals per game.

1A: Lena Girardi, Grandview Prep

The Oklahoma State University signee led her team to a 26-4 record and the Class 1A state title by averaging 30.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Rural: Trinidy Harris, Wildwood

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

