Wildwood's Trinidy Harris wins Florida Dairy Farmers rural-classification girls basketball Player of the Year
On Wednesday, Wildwood senior point guard Trinidy Harris added more hardware to her collection from the 2024-2025 season as she was named the Rural-Classification Florida Dairy Farmers girls' basketball player of the year.
Harris was a key part of the Lady Wildcats perfect 25-0 season where they won the Rural-Classification state championship last month with a 65-43 win over Holmes County back on February 28. The Lady Wildcats won their first state championship since 2018 and their third overall in program history.
Harris joins her head coach Vincent Brown Sr. where he won the Florida Dairy Farmers Rural-Classification girls' basketball Coach of the Year award.
Harris averaged 18.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 steals per game for the Lady Wildcats this season.
Here are the eight Florida Dairy Farmer Overall Player of the Year Nominees
7A: Serenity Hardy, Winter Haven
Led her team to 27-2 record and the Class 7A state title, averaging 19.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.3 assists per game.
6A: Kelsey Sharpe, Sickles
Led her team to a 21-9 record and a spot in the regional finals by averaging 22.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 6.4 steals per game.
5A: Olivia Olson, New Smyrna Beach
The Marshall University signee led her team to a 27-5 record and the Class 5A state championship by averaging 21.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.3 steals per game
4A: Jaida Civil, Palm Bay
The University of Tennessee signee led her team to a 25-7 record and the Class 4A state title by averaging 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
3A: Kali Barrett, Cardinal Mooney
The University of Cincinnati commit led her team to a 24-9 record and the Class 3A state title by averaging 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.
2A: Markeli Jones-Tynes, Westminster Academy
The Robert Morris University commit led her team to a 22-8 record and a spot in the regional final by averaging 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 3.5 steals per game.
1A: Lena Girardi, Grandview Prep
The Oklahoma State University signee led her team to a 26-4 record and the Class 1A state title by averaging 30.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
Rural: Trinidy Harris, Wildwood
Harris averaged 18.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 steals per game for the Lady Wildcats this season.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App