Wildwood's Vincent Brown wins Florida Dairy Farmers rural-classification girls basketball coach of the year
On Wednesday, Wildwood (Florida) head girls basketball coach Vincent Brown was named the Florida Dairy Farmers girls' basketball coach of the year.
Brown led the Lady Wildcats to the rural-classification state championship with a 65-43 win over Holmes County back on February 28. It was the school's third state title in school history and their first since 2018.
The Lady Wildcats finished the 2024-2025 season with a perfect 25-0 where they were the lone unbeaten program in the state.
Brown was a unanimous selection for the award and claims the Coach of the Year award for the first time in his coaching career.
Each of the eight classification coach and player of the year nominees will be selected into an Overall Player and Coach of the Year that will be decided at a later date:
