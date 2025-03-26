High School

Wildwood's Vincent Brown wins Florida Dairy Farmers rural-classification girls basketball coach of the year

Brown led the Lady Wildcats to the Rural-Classification Championship; Finishing 25-0 in the 2024-2025 season.

Ross Van De Griek

Wildwood Head Basketball Coach Vincent Brown instructs his players against Hawthorne during their FHSAA Girls 1A Championship Basketball game at The RP Funding Center in Lakeland Wednesday. February 24, 2023. (MICHAEL WILSON)
On Wednesday, Wildwood (Florida) head girls basketball coach Vincent Brown was named the Florida Dairy Farmers girls' basketball coach of the year.

Brown led the Lady Wildcats to the rural-classification state championship with a 65-43 win over Holmes County back on February 28. It was the school's third state title in school history and their first since 2018.

The Lady Wildcats finished the 2024-2025 season with a perfect 25-0 where they were the lone unbeaten program in the state.

Brown was a unanimous selection for the award and claims the Coach of the Year award for the first time in his coaching career.

Each of the eight classification coach and player of the year nominees will be selected into an Overall Player and Coach of the Year that will be decided at a later date:

Here are the eight nominees for the Florida Dairy Farmers Boys Basketball Overall Coach of the Year

7A: Johnnie Lawson, Winter Haven

Led his team to a 27-2 record and the Class 7A title. It was the fourth state championship in Lawson’s 18 years as a head coach and the first since winning three straight titles from 2016-18.

6A: Joel Bower, Bloomingdale

In his 14th-year as head coach, Bower led his team to a 25-5 record and the Class 6A title, the program’s first state championship.

5A: Aisha Patrick, New Smyrna Beach, Class 5A Coach of the Year

In her second year at New Smyrna Beach, Patrick led her squad to a 27-5 record and the Class 5A state championship, the first state title in school history.

4A: EJ Murray, Palm Bay

Led his squad to a 25-7 record and the Class 4A state title, the first in program history. In two years at Palm Bay, he has compiled a 47-15 record. Murray also won state titles at Florida Prep in 2019 and 2020.

3A: Marlon Williams, Cardinal Mooney

Williams’ led his team to a 24-9 record and the Class 3A state title. After four consecutive state runner-up finishes, the program won its first state title. In three years Williams has posted a 67-22 record

2A: Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day

Led his squad to a 20-11 record and a third straight state title, after winning the Class 3A championship in 2023 and 2024.

1A: Jeff Price, Grandview Prep

In his first year as a high school head coach after a 42-year collegiate coaching career, Price led his squad to a 26-4 record and won their first state title in program history.

Rural: Vincent Brown Sr., Wildwood

Led his squad to a 25-0 record and the first-ever Rural Class state title and third title in program history.

