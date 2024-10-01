Williston head football coach Robbie Pruitt nabs career victory No. 400
One of Florida's most winningest coaches was able to pull off a feat only so few can say they've ever done.
Williston head coach Robbie Pruitt notched career victory No. 400 when the Red Devils defeated Ocala Trinity Catholic 38-7 on Monday night. Pruitt, who has won seven state championships and coached between Florida and Georgia, accomplishes a rare feat in a day in age where coaches in the state longevity-wise is a rarity to say the least.
Pruitt's first stop as a head coach was at University Christian back in 1984 and won four state championships with the Christians, 1987, 1989, 1991 and 1992. Then the legendary lead man tallied three more titles at Union County 1994, 1995 and 1996.
Throw in the time spent by Pruitt when he coached up in Georgia between Coffee and Warner Robins, the longtime head coach has seen his fair share of wins all across the Southeastern United States.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl