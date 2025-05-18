Winter Park repeats as Florida boys volleyball state champs, takes Class 3A crown
WINTER HAVEN –The rematch turned out to be a repeat.
No. 2 seed Winter Park (22-5) overpowered top-seed Miami Southwest in three straight sets to win back-to-back boys volleyball state championships on Saturday at Polk State College. This time, Winter Park won the Class 3A crown.
It was also the second straight year the Wildcats beat Southwest in the title game. Southwest won the state championship in 2023. In past years, there was only one boys volleyball classification, but this season the FHSAA expanded and created three classes.
“We always worry about (a team wanting revenge). They are coached well,” Winter Park coach Jesse Day said. “They have a real blue-collar culture. We knew they were going to come in prepared and willing to adjust. I think we also had a bad taste in our mouths from last year even though the results were in our favor.”
The dominant Wildcats never lost a set in the seven postseason matches this year, posting an incredible 21-0 mark in sets.
Winter Park was strong out of the gate, winning the first set 25-15, the second 25-20 and then edged a tough-and-talented Southwest squad 25-23 in the final set.
The Wildcats were led by Tristan Guitton with 21 kills and 11 digs while junior outside hitter Aidan Fontaine had 10 kills and nine digs.
“Both championships feel amazing. It’s a feeling like none other getting that win,” Guitton said. “I just love the game more than anything. To accomplish these goals twice in a row is unreal for me.”
Guitton said he visualized hanging a second state championship medal next to the one hanging in his room all year long.
“I had the game-winning kill last year and I already knew what was going to happen again. I played that through my mind the whole time,” Guitton said. “Both titles are nice, but this one is more impressive because we faced a lot of adversity as a team.”
Additionally, 2024 Florida Dairy Farmers Player of the Year Jacob Little-Phillips posted three kills and five digs while senior middle-hitter John Williams recorded seven kills and one dig, and senior outside hitter Mason Barberree had eight kills and three digs.
“It was very difficult to repeat. We really struggled and had a rough time in the regular season,” Little-Phillips said. “We sat down as a team and talked and we decided to take on the postseason really hard.”
Southwest (25-6) was led by junior Kevin Munoz with 10 kills and two digs while Juanmarco Diaz delivered eight kills, dished out 12 passes and handled seven digs. Additionally, senior Dereck Ocasio had eight kills, eight passes and two digs.
“Our team turned the corner this year and is a lot more disciplined, and we had our shots and opportunities,” Southwest coach Joshua Perez said. “No one wanted to see this rematch more than me.
“They are a great group and they are fun to coach against. Winter Park has a great coaching staff. It’s always a chess match which makes it nice. We gave ourselves a shot and an opportunity, and that was our goal the entire season.”