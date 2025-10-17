High School

Winter Springs High State Softball Champ Passes Away at 15

Freshman Kennedy Jackson was among the Bears’ top performers in spring of 2025

Jeff Gardenour

Winter Springs High's Kennedy Jackson, the dynamic freshman who helped the Bears win the Class 5A state softball championship earlier this year, passed away on Wednesday.
Winter Springs High's Kennedy Jackson, the dynamic freshman who helped the Bears win the Class 5A state softball championship earlier this year, passed away on Wednesday. / Winter Springs High School Softball

Kennedy Jackson, the dynamic freshman who helped lead Winter Springs High’s softball to the Class 5A state championship earlier this year, passed away on Wednesday.

The administrator of the Winter Springs High School Softball Facebook page said the school was planning to hold a candlelight vigil for Jackson at the school’s softball field the evening of Friday, Oct. 17. Information on a memorial service or funeral was not available.

Jackson burst onto the scene during the 2024-25 school year, batting .437 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 32 runs scored and 24 RBI.

Defensively, Jackson posted a .978 fielding percentage, committing only two errors, to help Winter Springs finish with a 24-8 record.

Jackson earlier this month attended the Nights with the Knights workout at the University of Central Florida.

“The infield skills training was fast-paced and helped reinforce the basics of hand-eye coordination and footwork,” Jackson said on her X account @KennedyJ_2028.

Jackson also excelled in the classroom with a 3.85 grade point average, making her a top college prospect both academically and athletically.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida