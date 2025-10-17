Winter Springs High State Softball Champ Passes Away at 15
Kennedy Jackson, the dynamic freshman who helped lead Winter Springs High’s softball to the Class 5A state championship earlier this year, passed away on Wednesday.
The administrator of the Winter Springs High School Softball Facebook page said the school was planning to hold a candlelight vigil for Jackson at the school’s softball field the evening of Friday, Oct. 17. Information on a memorial service or funeral was not available.
Jackson burst onto the scene during the 2024-25 school year, batting .437 with 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 32 runs scored and 24 RBI.
Defensively, Jackson posted a .978 fielding percentage, committing only two errors, to help Winter Springs finish with a 24-8 record.
Jackson earlier this month attended the Nights with the Knights workout at the University of Central Florida.
“The infield skills training was fast-paced and helped reinforce the basics of hand-eye coordination and footwork,” Jackson said on her X account @KennedyJ_2028.
Jackson also excelled in the classroom with a 3.85 grade point average, making her a top college prospect both academically and athletically.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962